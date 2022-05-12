Bicyclist Seriously Injured In Northfield

The State Patrol says motorists can expect some traffic delays along I-90 in Winona County because of a crash involving a semi-truck. A preliminary report indicates the truck was hauling heavy equipment north on Highway 76 and was passing under I-90 when the excavator being transported by the truck struck the bottoms of both the eastbound and westbound freeway bridges. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, which occurred about 12:20 this afternoon.

