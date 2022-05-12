ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, MN

Bicyclist Seriously Injured In Northfield

By Kim David
 4 days ago
Northfield, MN (KROC AM News) - A bicyclist was seriously injured Wednesday night after being hit by a car in Northfield. The incident...

103.9 The Doc

ID of Rochester Man Killed in Motorcycle Wreck Released

Eyota, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol has released the name of the Rochester man who was killed Thursday evening in a collision involving his motorcycle and a semi-truck. 49-year-old Bret Christopherson was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash on Highway 42 in Eyota. The State Patrol...
ROCHESTER, MN
103.9 The Doc

2 Two Men Gunned Down at North Minneapolis Intersection

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in Minneapolis are investigating a double murder. A news release says officers responded to a report of gunfire near a busy intersection in North Minneapolis around 3:45 PM and found two men had been shot. One of the men was already deceased and the other man died at the scene while emergency responders were attempting lifesaving efforts.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
103.9 The Doc

MnDOT Orders Inspections After Excavator Hits I-90 Bridges

The State Patrol says motorists can expect some traffic delays along I-90 in Winona County because of a crash involving a semi-truck. A preliminary report indicates the truck was hauling heavy equipment north on Highway 76 and was passing under I-90 when the excavator being transported by the truck struck the bottoms of both the eastbound and westbound freeway bridges. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, which occurred about 12:20 this afternoon.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
103.9 The Doc

Rollover Crash in Minnesota Kills One, Seriously Injures Another

Halstad, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person died and another suffered serious injuries after a rollover crash in northwest Minnesota Monday night. The Minnesota State Patrol reports a car was traveling south on Highway 75 south of Halstad just before 7:30 p.m. when the driver lost control in the left curve and rolled into the east ditch.
HALSTAD, MN
103.9 The Doc

Fire Destroys Rural Faribault Garage

The Faribault Fire Department was very busy this morning with a number of calls following lightning strikes. Firefighters were extinguishing some brush that caught fire after a tree was struck in a rural area southeast of town when a call came in not far from there about a garage struck by lightning.
FARIBAULT, MN
103.9 The Doc

Speed, No Seatbelt Were Factors In Deadly Twin Cities Crash

Roseville, MN (KROC AM News) - Speed is listed as a contributing factor in a deadly traffic crash in the Twin Cities. And the victim was not wearing a seatbelt. The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting the wreck happened around 5:00 pm Saturday in Roseville. The State Patrol report says a car driven by 46-year-old Earl Anderson of Brooklyn Park was exiting Highway 36 when it went into a ditch, hit a fence, and rolled several times. It then struck some trees before coming to a rest.
ROSEVILLE, MN
103.9 The Doc

Jennifer Carnahan Reports Being Threatened In Faribault

(UPDATE 5/11/22 11:40 AM): Faribault police released a follow-up statement Wednesday morning indicating the suspect has been located:. During the late evening hours of May, 10, 2022, Faribault Detectives identified and contacted the involved suspect at his Faribault area home. We are no longer seeking information from the public regarding identification of the suspect or suspect vehicle. The incident remains an active investigation at this time.
FARIBAULT, MN
103.9 The Doc

Heavy Rain, Large Hail Reported In Parts Of SE Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Storm cells developed in the Faribault/Owatonna area around 7:00 am Wednesday and slowly began moving east/northeast. They also began growing in size and intensity and were soon covering an area from Faribault to Rochester and north to Cannon Falls and over to the Mississippi River.
ROCHESTER, MN
103.9 The Doc

Avian Flu Confirmed in Dead Geese Found at Rochester Park

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Avian Flu has been confirmed in the six geese found dead at Rochester's Silver Lake Park last month. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources made the confirmation late Thursday. A city spokesperson said the DNR is not likely to do any additional testing and it can be expected that there may be a few additional geese that pass over the coming months.
ROCHESTER, MN
103.9 The Doc

Deadly Shooting Near Oxbow Park

Byron, MN (KROC AM News) - A shooting at a rural residence near Oxbow Park has left one person dead and another in jail. Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. Jim Schueller says it happened just after 10:30 pm Sunday in the 5000 block of County Road 105. Schueller says the...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
103.9 The Doc

Guilty Plea by Zumbro Falls Area Man For Murder of His Father

Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News) - A rural Zumbro Falls man today entered into a plea agreement and admitted to a second-degree murder charge for the death. In exchange for the guilty plea, the Wabasha County Attorney dropped the first-degree murder charge that was brought against 46-year-old James Riley by the Grand Jury that investigated the case last August. Riley is scheduled to be sentenced on July 19 and the plea deal calls for a 36-year prison term.
ZUMBRO FALLS, MN
103.9 The Doc

Armed Man Robs Rochester Woman In Her Own Home

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Charges have been filed in the recent robbery of a Rochester woman who answered her door and was confronted by a man armed with a gun. The incident happened at a residence in northwest Rochester on the evening of April 25. The woman told...
ROCHESTER, MN
103.9 The Doc

Man Admits Torching St. Cloud Bar

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A St. Joesph man has pleaded guilty to intentionally setting his bar on fire as part of a scheme to obtain over $1 million of insurance money. Prosecutors said 42-year-old Andrew Welsh pleaded guilty Thursday to setting fire to the Press Bar and Parlor in St. Cloud in February 2020. Welsh admitted using gasoline to set the fire that resulted in the total destruction of the building as well as other losses.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
