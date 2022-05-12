Bicyclist Seriously Injured In Northfield
Northfield, MN (KROC AM News) - A bicyclist was seriously injured Wednesday night after being hit by a car in Northfield. The incident...fun1043.com
Northfield, MN (KROC AM News) - A bicyclist was seriously injured Wednesday night after being hit by a car in Northfield. The incident...fun1043.com
103.9 The Doc is Rochester's first Music Care Provider. You never know what The Doc will play! We also deliver the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://1039thedoc.com
Comments / 0