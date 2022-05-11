ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlisle, OH

Blue Lion baseball tops Carlisle, 5-2

By Record Herald
Record-Herald
 3 days ago

CARLISLE — The Washington Blue Lions varsity baseball team continued to prepare for the postseason with a non-conference game at Carlisle Tuesday, May 10. The Blue Lions beat the Indians, 5-2. Titus Lotz started on the mound for Washington and pitched 4.1 innings for the win. He allowed...

www.recordherald.com

Record-Herald

Panthers run-rule Golden Eagles, 12-2

The Miami Trace Panthers varsity baseball team hosted former South Central Ohio League opponent Madison Plains in a non-conference game Thursday, May 12. The Panthers won the game, 12-2 in five innings. Gavin Cowden started on the mound for Miami Trace and was the winning pitcher. He pitched four innings...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
Record-Herald

Cavs win FAC meet

GREENFIELD — The Frontier Athletic Conference track meet concluded Thursday, May 12 on a bright, sunny day at McClain High School. In the end, the Chillicothe Cavaliers prevailed, winning the boys’ meet with 151 points and the girls’ meet with 141.5 points. In the girls’ meet, Miami...
GREENFIELD, OH
Record-Herald

Late surge lifts Red Raiders over Blue Lion

The Washington Blue Lion varsity baseball team continued working toward next week’s Sectional tournament with a non-conference game against former South Central Ohio League opponent London, Wednesday, May 11. The Red Raiders won the game, 13-5. Washington used four pitchers, starting with Tanner Lemaster, who pitched three innings with...
LONDON, OH
Record-Herald

MT Panthers fall to SE Panthers, 6-4

The Miami Trace Panthers varsity baseball team hosted the Panthers of Southeastern High School (near Chillicothe) for a non-conference game Wednesday, May 11 prior to the opening of the Division II Sectional tournament on Monday. Southeastern won the game, 6-4. With the loss, Miami Trace goes to 13-4 on the...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Record-Herald

MT FFA hosts annual parent-member banquet

On April 22, the Miami Trace FFA chapter held its annual parent-member banquet. The chapter recognized members, advisors, parents, and other community members who helped make the last year such a success. To begin the award portion of the banquet, there were numerous scholarships presented to senior FFA members. Miami...
SOCIETY
Record-Herald

Local car show set to benefit veteran

Washington Court House has been chosen as one of two cities to be part of an “across Ohio car show” to raise money for an Ohio veteran who needs a double lung transplant. The show is planned for Saturday, June 11 starting at 10 a.m. with judging beginning at noon and trophy presentation planned for 2 p.m. It will be held at SVG GM, located at 1132 State Route 41 South in Washington Court House. SVG is also sponsoring the trophies.
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH
Record-Herald

Fayette Co. Travel & Tourism Bureau participates in Ohio Tourism Day

Summer is just around the corner, and everyone is ready to travel. To help spur tourism to the area, Fayette County Travel & Tourism Bureau partnered with Ohio. Find It Here, and joined nearly 100 other attractions from across the state for the 2022 Ohio Tourism Day, held on May 11 at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus. About 1,000 people, looking to make summer plans, attended the event.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
Record-Herald

National FFA Organization awards locals $29,000 in scholarships

INDIANAPOLIS – The National FFA Organization and National FFA Foundation have awarded a total of $29,000 in scholarships to six FFA members pursuing their higher education goals in the coming academic year. The 2022 scholarship recipients were selected from 6,846 applicants from across the country. This year, the National...
CHARITIES
Record-Herald

Jeffersonville pool to open May 26

The Jeffersonville pool is planned to open Thursday, May 26 for the 2022 season if all goes according to plan, explained Jeffersonville Village Administrator Bryan Riley. This season, the prices will look a little different to regular pool-goers. Daily entrance to the pool, located at 42 Colonial Drive, will be...
JEFFERSONVILLE, OH
Record-Herald

Vinyl Coffee celebrates one year

The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to congratulate Vinyl Coffee on its first anniversary. Owner Branson Moody says the business name comes from the love of spinning vinyl records, old and new, and an overall love of good music. With a mission of running a coffee shop that is building community through good coffee, eats, and music, Vinyl Coffee started out a year ago in a food truck and now has found a home at 143 N. Main St. We congratulate Vinyl Coffee and wish them many more years to come! Pictured: Jennifer Snyder (Destination Outlets), Joe Denen (City of WCH), Chelsie Baker (City of WCH), Branson Moody (owner), Kristy Bowers (Fay. Co. Chamber), Debbie Bryant (United Way), and Robyn Hadden (CH Manor/St Catherine’s).
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
Record-Herald

Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:. Theft: At 1:08 p.m., Darrick Rice, of Fourth Street, reported the theft of license plates from a vehicle while it was parked at his residence. Disorderly Conduct: At 7:12 p.m. after being arrested on an active warrant,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
Record-Herald

First Farmers Market set for this Saturday

How is everyone out there doing? Have you been able to get out for dog walks, hikes, bicycle rides, garden tilling, weed whacking? Has the spring weather been confining or perfect, or somewhere in between?. This is the windiest spring I can remember. While we had flooding rains this past...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
Record-Herald

Historical Society hosts prom attendees

Board members of the Fayette County Historical Society held their monthly meeting recently at The Morris Sharp House — the same house where local students recently chose to take their prom pictures. It was our pleasure to host the Washington High School students. Many upcoming events were discussed during...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
Record-Herald

Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. May 12. Raymond L. Hawkins, 49, 1001 Lewis St., civil protection order violation. Brent C. Adams, 37, 904 John St., non-compliance...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
Record-Herald

Firefighters rescue dog from apartment

On Friday afternoon, a fire was reported at the Village Court Apartments in Washington C.H. The occupant of the apartment was upset and was trying to re-enter the home upon first responders’ arrival due to her dog still being inside. Firefighters were able to safely retrieve and return the dog to her arms.
WASHINGTON STATE
Record-Herald

Open Box Outlet holds grand opening

The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce recently congratulated Open Box Outlet on its grand opening and ribbon cutting. Chamber President Kristy Bowers said, “We’re thrilled to welcome this family-owned and operated, veteran owned company to Fayette County at Destination Outlets.” Pictured are: Kathy Patterson (Record-Herald), Jennifer Snyder (Destination Outlets), Mason Pauley (Open Box), Bri Linton (Open Box), Taylor Tribble (owner), Megan Tribble (owner), Nikk Mallow (Open Box), Hannah Girton (Destination Outlets), and Whitney Gentry (Adena Fayette).
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
Record-Herald

ODH provides information on nationwide infant formula shortage

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) is aware of the nationwide infant formula shortage and representatives have been communicating directly with formula manufacturers, who assure us they are working to meet the demand and address the shortage. The Ohio WIC program, which is part of ODH, has been working to...
RETAIL

