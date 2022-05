ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — There is a chance for a few strong to severe thunderstorms Monday, so remember to stay weather aware. Quiet weather is expected early Monday morning. Patchy fog is possible during the morning hours with temperatures starting in the 50s and 60s. Some sunshine is in the forecast with high temperatures in the 70s and 80s. It will be breezy during the day.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO