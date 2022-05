Dolly Parton's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame didn't come without some controversy, but in a new interview, she says that was never her intention. After she was revealed as one of the 2022 nominees in March, Parton asked to be removed from consideration, saying she hadn't earned the honor and did not want to split the vote. The Hall denied her request and kept her on the ballot. Parton's name was among the 2022 inductees announced on May 4, and she will be inducted on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO