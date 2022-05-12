ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

At last: Food truck park coming to Bonita Springs, first one in Lee County

Marconews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLee County next year will roll out its first food truck park, and it will be in Bonita Springs. Project developers and Bonita city officials Tuesday gathered along Old 41 Road near Reynolds Street, directly across from Bonita’s Riverside Park, and broke ground on it. The food truck...

www.marconews.com

gulfshorebusiness.com

FPL plans to upgrade the energy grid in Naples, Fort Myers, Bonita Springs

Florida Power & Light Co. plans to upgrade the energy grid in Naples, Fort Myers and Bonita Springs this year to enhance day-to-day reliability for customers and improve resiliency in the face of severe weather. In Naples, the company plans to include inspection of seven main power lines and 1,129 power poles as part of an eight-year inspection cycle, installing smart grid technology with 11 automated switches on main and neighborhood power lines and inspecting 32 main power lines and equipment using infrared technology. In Bonita Springs, the eight-year inspection cycle will include 772 power poles this year and strengthening and replacing those that no longer meet industry standards. Four main power lines will be strengthened, including those that serve critical services that are necessary for communities to recover faster after major storms. In addition, 28 main power lines and equipment will be inspected using infrared technology to detect issues before they cause a power interruption. Fort Myers will see the strengthening of seven major power lines and inspection of 4,513 power poles as a part of an eight-year cycle. Five Storm Secure Underground Pilot Program projects are also planned for the Fort Myers area.
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Fort Myers Beach Resort to undergo $7 million renovation

Pink Shell Beach Resort & Marina on Fort Myers Beach is set to undergo a $7 million renovation starting in August. The project, expected to be completed early next year, includes upgrades to 195 hotel guest rooms, including the Captiva Villas, Sands Vills and Sanibel View Studios. Curran Young Construction will handle the project.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County residents once a week recycling and trash changes

Beginning Monday, May 16, residents of Estero, San Carlos, Gateway, and South Fort Myers only have to put their trash, recycling, and yard waste to the curb once a week. Waste Pro, Lee County’s contracted hauler for the area, is announcing the service enhancement through postcards mailed to each of the 45,500 affected addresses. For questions, contact Waste Pro customer service at 239-337-0800.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Inflations impact on Harry Chapin Food Bank in Lee County

The Harry Chapin Food Bank held its usual distribution at Harns Marsh Middle School and they may be seeing more people in need. The number of people turning to Harry Chapin Food Bank for assistance has grown quickly. Kathleen Gregoire is a volunteer, she told WINK News, that more and...
LEE COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Dedication ceremony to memorialize longtime restaurateur Jeanne Harvey in East Naples

A dedication ceremony Friday afternoon will honor Jeanne Harvey, a Bayshore Drive pioneer who founded The Real Macaw restaurant in East Naples more than 30 years ago. Collier County Commissioner Penny Taylor will honor Harvey with a plaque at 3:30 p.m. Friday while formally dedicating a new public parking lot and art space at 3321 Bayshore Drive. Harvey died in March 2021, but her daughter continues to operate The Real Macaw, Harvey’s legacy Key West-style local restaurant at 3275 Bayshore Drive, just north of the new lot.
NAPLES, FL
#Food Truck#Asian Food#Riverside Park#Flea Markets#City Council#Food Drink#American#Vietnamese#Thai#Southeast Asian#Rooftop At Riverside
swfloridadailynews.com

Fort Myers company launches it

It’s a blockbuster museum exhibit expected to draw hundreds of thousands of visitors to Florida: Gold and silver artifacts and other treasures from ancient South America, all worth an estimated billions of dollars. It won’t stop there, though. After the Boca Raton show wraps up in March, “Machu Picchu...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Motorcyclist dies in Collier County in Friday night crash

A 29-year-old Naples man died on Friday night as he was riding his motorcycle after an SUV collided with him on Immokalee Road in Collier County. The crash happened east of Randall Road just before 9 p.m., according to troopers. Florida Highway Patrol said the SUV, driven by a 50-year-old...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

North Naples home nicknamed 21 Palms sells for $5.6 million

A North Naples estate broke the local record for highest-priced home sale in Quail Creek when it sold March 10 for $5,620,000. The 8,459-square-foot home, known as 21 Palms, at 4445 Silver Fox Drive sits on 1.26 acres overlooking Quail Creek Country Club. Michelle Thomas with Premier Sotheby’s International Realty...
NAPLES, FL
WFLA

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Florida

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
FLORIDA STATE
Marconews.com

