Bankhead, Marla (Brenchley)

Recently a granddaughter from out-of-state was visiting and she wanted to take us to lunch at the Bluebird. We explained that it had been closed for about a year and she was disappointed. The Bluebird had the distinction of being the oldest restaurant in the state of Utah. I guess the Idle Isle in Brigham City will now have that. The Bluebird was more than the unique store front and signage. It had an antique charm with its glass cases filled with various hand-dipped chocolates, eating area, stairs to the upper floor and especially the marble counter fountain area where you sat on stools and could watch them fix sodas, ice cream dishes and etc. The atmosphere there was unique that one does not get in the other “modern” restaurants in town. The menu of years, except the few years before it closed, was special that one looked forward to. Then they had the iron-port drink with cherry in it, no less, that no one else had in town. You can still find the drink at the Peach City in Brigham City but without the cherry!

LOGAN, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO