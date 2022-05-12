ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

McHUGH, AUSTIN

By Logan Herald Journal
Herald-Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcHUGH AUSTIN McHUGH 94 Logan passed away May 9,...

www.hjnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Herald-Journal

(Gary) Gearld Henry Rose

Our beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend (Gary) Gearld Henry Rose passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Logan, Utah, at the age of 91. He was born on August 30, 1930, in Ogden, Utah, the only child of Guy Axel Rose and Chrystal Keller Rose. Gary was a lifelong resident of Park Valley, Utah, a place he loved dearly. His childhood in Park Valley was one of hard work and happiness. He developed an early love for ranching, horses, cattle, and the land, a love that continued throughout his life. He also had a great passion and talent for sports, and became an excellent athlete in basketball, and track and field. Additionally he spent many years as a basketball coach in Ogden and Park Valley.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

James, Patti K.

James Patti K. James 69 Smithfield passed away May 11, 2022. cvmortuary.com . Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
SMITHFIELD, UT
Herald-Journal

Opal Nelson’s 90th birthday

Opal was born May 20, 1932, to Joseph and Fontella Parker at the family home in Lanark, Idaho. She was the sixth child in a family of four boys and five girls. She was raised in Lanark. Opal attended elementary school in a two-room school house in Lanark and high school in Paris, that’s Idaho not France! Opal enjoyed biology, Pep Club, singing in the choir and spending time with friends.
MILLVILLE, UT
Herald-Journal

Bunker, Sheila Cecile (Crowe)

Bunker Sheila Cecile Crowe Bunker 82 Las Vegas, NV passed away May 12, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary. A full obituary can be viewed at www.allenmortuaries.com .
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Logan, UT
Obituaries
Utah State
Utah Obituaries
City
Logan, UT
Herald-Journal

McDonald, Roy Clift

McDonald Roy Clift McDonald 85 Paradise passed away May 13, 2022. A complete obituary will appear in a future edition. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of White Pine Funeral Services.
PARADISE, UT
Herald-Journal

Looking back, ahead at downtown Logan

Recently a granddaughter from out-of-state was visiting and she wanted to take us to lunch at the Bluebird. We explained that it had been closed for about a year and she was disappointed. The Bluebird had the distinction of being the oldest restaurant in the state of Utah. I guess the Idle Isle in Brigham City will now have that. The Bluebird was more than the unique store front and signage. It had an antique charm with its glass cases filled with various hand-dipped chocolates, eating area, stairs to the upper floor and especially the marble counter fountain area where you sat on stools and could watch them fix sodas, ice cream dishes and etc. The atmosphere there was unique that one does not get in the other “modern” restaurants in town. The menu of years, except the few years before it closed, was special that one looked forward to. Then they had the iron-port drink with cherry in it, no less, that no one else had in town. You can still find the drink at the Peach City in Brigham City but without the cherry!
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Backed by the blue

Participants in the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run supporting Special Olympics Utah make their way down Tremont Street in downtown Tremonton Thursday, May 12. The run started in Fielding and ended several hours later in Brigham City. Celebrating its 41st year in 2022, the Law Enforcement Torch Run is the largest grassroots fundraiser and public awareness event for Special Olympics Utah. Known as Guardians of the Flame, law enforcement members and Special Olympics athletes carry the Flame of Hope throughout Utah and into opening ceremonies of local competitions and into Special Olympics Utah Summer Games.
TREMONTON, UT
Herald-Journal

Prep track & field: Preston captures both district titles

Preston’s track & field program might be lacking some star power this spring, but the Indians have been able to make up for it with their depth. It was that depth that allowed Preston to pull off a sweep at the 4A Fifth District Championships, which concluded Friday evening at Iron Horse Stadium in Pocatello, Idaho. The Preston girls amassed 87 points, which was 20 more than runner-up Pocatello, while the Preston girls finished with 76.5 points to second-place Pocatello’s 57.
PRESTON, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mchugh#Cache Valley Publishing
Herald-Journal

Prep baseball: Breakthrough series victory for Green Canyon

HYRUM — Victory seemed all but certain for Mountain Crest’s baseball team on Friday afternoon at The Yard. In game two of a 4A state playoff super regional series, the eight-seeded Mustangs led ninth-seeded Green Canyon 2-0 with two outs in the bottom of the seventh. On the verge of forcing a game three later in the day — which would determine who advanced to bracket play in St. George — junior pitcher Andrew Nielsen had been dominant, giving up just two hits and striking out nine batters.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Jewkes, S. Grant

Jewkes S. Grant Jewkes 92 Providence passed away May 13, 2022. Visit Allenmortuaries.com for service information. Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
PROVIDENCE, UT
Herald-Journal

Prep track & field: Back-to-back region titles for Lady Wolves

MILLVILLE — Injuries to two of their top athletes could have derailed the Wolves in their quest for a second straight region title, but they did not. Instead, the Green Canyon girls showcased their superior depth and star power en route to racking up an impressive 150 points at the Region 11 Track & Field Championships, which concluded Thursday. Mountain Crest was a distant second in the girls competition with 107.5 points, followed by Ridgeline (104), Sky View (64.5), Logan (67) and Bear River (48).
LOGAN, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Herald-Journal

Prep softball: Mustangs begin playoffs with a win

HYRUM — It was a workman like day for the Mustangs in a first-round 4A state softball playoff game. Mountain Crest came out and did what it wanted to in the opening game of the best-of-three series — win. The Mustangs got timely hits, made plays in the field and did not commit an error in a 4-2 victory against Desert Hills on Friday.
HYRUM, UT
Herald-Journal

Prep softball: Bobcats force third game on rough day for Region 11

SMITHFIELD – It was a wild ride for the Bobcats Saturday on the softball diamond. But the ending was not what they were hoping for. After dropping the opening game of a best-of-three series against Cedar in the first round of the 4A state tournament Friday, Sky View was in a must-win situation. The Bobcats rebounded to force a third game, beating the Reds, 9-4.
SMITHFIELD, UT
Herald-Journal

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox tests positive for COVID-19 on Thursday

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning, according to a news release from the governor’s office. “So far, I feel fine,” Cox said in the release. “Like so many Utahns, I’ve been vaccinated and boosted, but COVID eventually touches us all. If you feel sick, please stay away from others. And if you haven’t yet, please get vaccinated.”
UTAH STATE
Herald-Journal

Vote for Edwards over obstructionist Mike Lee

The foundation of a successful, representative democracy is that elected representatives are capable and willing to work together on very difficult issues and reach a workable compromise. These representatives are referred to as “statesmen” not obstructionist politicians. We complain about political gridlock in Washington. Some question that democracy...
UTAH STATE
Herald-Journal

Coffee connects Cache Valley and tropical migratory bird habitat

This Saturday, May 14th is World Migratory Bird Day, a global holiday that happens twice a year, celebrating migratory birds and highlighting bird conservation across the globe. Not all birds migrate, but Hilary Shughart, president of the Bridgerland Audubon, explained that the species that do often make incredible journeys. “It's...
LOGAN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy