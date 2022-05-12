ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Passengers thrown from seats on train driven ’50mph above speed limit’

By Neil Lancefield
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ld6RA_0fbT95oQ00

Passengers were thrown from their seats and hit by falling luggage on a train being driven at 50mph above the speed limit, investigators said.

The Lumo service passed over three sets of points near Peterborough station in Cambridgeshire at 75mph at 10.20am on Sunday April 17, the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said.

The maximum permitted speed for the points – which are movable sections of track allowing trains to switch from one line to another – was just 25mph.

At the time of the incident, British Transport Police said 15 passengers reported minor injuries and were offered medical assistance by paramedics.

The force received a report that the train’s emergency brake was applied.

The train suddenly lurched sideways

Rail Accident Investigation Branch

In a preliminary statement, the RAIB said: “Passing over the points at this speed (75mph) meant that the train suddenly lurched sideways.

“The sudden movement of the train resulted in some passengers being thrown from their seats and in luggage falling from the overhead storage in the passenger compartments.

“This resulted in a number of minor injuries being sustained by passengers.”

The service involved was the 8.20am departure from Newcastle to London King’s Cross.

It came to a stop after passing through Peterborough.

The train was not due to call at the station.

It initially approached the area on a fast line, before being routed on to a slower line via the points where the speed limit was broken.

The RAIB is carrying out a full investigation into what happened.

This will include consideration of the way the train was driven, any factors which may have influenced the driver, the condition of the signalling system, the nature of the injuries, and any underlying management issues.

A Lumo spokeswoman said: “At Lumo, the safety of our customers and staff is our highest priority, and we will be co-operating fully with the RAIB’s investigation.

“Until the investigation has concluded it would not be appropriate to comment further.

“In the meantime, we remain committed to providing the highest standards of service to our customers.”

Lumo, owned by FirstGroup, began running services on the East Coast Main Line between London King’s Cross and Edinburgh Waverley in October 2021, competing against state-run London North Eastern Railway.

It is an open access operator, meaning it does not receive Government funding.

Comments / 0

Related
pawmypets.com

Truck Driver Jumped Into Forbidden Zoo Enclosure To Rescue A Sinking Chimp When Nobody Else Would

An ordinary trip to the Detroit Zoo became a day Rick Swope will never forget. Swope came upon the chimpanzee exhibit and was enthralled by two chimps ‘playing’. Upon closer monitoring, Swope realized one chimp was in fact going after the other in an aggressive manner. Then the chimp being gone after lost his balance and fell under the water beneath.
DETROIT, MI
The Independent

Baby drowned in three inches of bathwater as mother fainted from adverse reaction to Covid jab

A baby tragically drowned in 3ins of bathwater as her mother fainted after having an adverse reaction to the Covid jab, an inquest has heard.Lawyer Louise Atkinson blacked out as she bathed nine-month-old Eleanor, nicknamed Ellie, the day after receiving the first dose of the Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine.Her husband James came home from a trip to the dentist and pushed open the bathroom door to discover it had been blocked by his unresponsive wife on the floor.To his horror, he saw their baby daughter face down in the bath turning blue.Mr Atkinson picked her out of the water and woke his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speed Limit#Train Station#Trains#Accident#British Transport Police#Raib#London King S Cross
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Police name woman pedestrian who died with her three dogs following car crash

A 41-year-old woman who died following a car crash in west London that also killed her three dogs has been named by the Metropolitan Police.Olivia Riley, from Suffolk, died on Saturday following the collision. Police said it appeared she was walking her three golden retrievers at the time of the incident.The driver of the car, a 26-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and taken into custody.Officers and paramedics were called to Cheyne Walk in Chelsea at 6.21am on Saturday to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian, animals and an Audi.The woman was...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Police search for boy, 11, who disappeared from bedroom at night

Police are urgently appealing for information after a vulnerable boy went missing from his bedroom overnight.Kayden Mills, of Illogan, near Redruth, Cornwall, was last at home around 1.05am on Monday. He is described as a white male, around 5ft tall and of stocky build. He has short dark hair and green/blue eyes. It is believed he had been wearing a dark blue bomber jacket and a pair of black "Vans" trainers before he disappeared.Devon and Cornwall Police said they were concerned for Kayden, said to be extremely vulnerable with autism and other disabilities.His family believe he could have climbed out...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man drives Maserati down Rome’s iconic Spanish Steps after ‘wrong turn’

A man who drove his Maserati down the Trinita dei Monti staircase in Rome - known as the Spanish Steps - has been charged with “aggravated damage to cultural and monumental assets”.CCTV footage shared by the city’s police force captures the shocking incident, which took place in the early hours of Wednesday last week (11 May).The 37-year-old foreign national, who was not named, was apprehended at Malpensa airport, in the north of Italy, when he attempted to return the hire car.“I made a wrong turn,” the driver reportedly told investigating authorities.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tory MP says people can tackle cost of living crisis by getting ‘better-paid job’Tory MP says people can tackle cost of living crisis by getting ‘better-paid job’Ukrainian soldiers load bodies of deceased Russian troops into refrigerated train
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Three-year-old boy dies after suspected dog attack in Rochdale

A three-year-old boy has died in Rochdale after a suspected dog attack, Greater Manchester Police said. Officers were called at around 1.15pm on Sunday by the North West Ambulance Service after receiving reports that a child had suffered injuries in Milnrow.He was taken by ambulance to hospital where he was pronounced dead.Police said on Sunday evening that no arrests had been made and enquiries were ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding his death. Detective superintendent Jamie Daniels, of Greater Manchester Police’s public protection and serious crime division, said: “This is a tragic, devastating incident and our thoughts are with the family...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Masked gang takes just four minutes to steal whisky worth more than £100,000

Masked raiders took only four minutes to force their way into a Speyside distillery and make off with more than £100,000 worth of whisky.Burglars drilled through a lock at the Glenfarclas Distillery’s visitor centre in the early hours of Sunday, smashed open a cabinet, and made off with bottles of the valuable drink in what appears to be a targeted raid.Callum Fraser, production manager at the distillery in Ballindalloch, Moray, urged anyone with information about the raid or CCTV in the area to contact Police Scotland.He said: “Somebody gained entry through the door by drilling the lock.“They’ve obviously been to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KXAN

Body found next to road in east Austin

Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted at 4:48 p.m. that said it didn't know if the person sustained some kind of trauma or was otherwise medical-related, and that law enforcement was investigating.
AUSTIN, TX
The Independent

Police: Man struck woman with truck, dragged body 8 miles

Police in central California were searching for the driver of a pickup truck that struck a woman walking her dog Friday and kept going, dragging her more than 8 miles (13 kilometers) to a hotel parking lot, where she was found dead. The 29-year-old woman was pushing a shopping cart and had her dog on a leash when she was hit by a gray or silver pickup truck at the intersection of Herndon and Millburn in Fresno, said Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley.The man kept driving with the woman trapped under his truck and stopped at a hotel, where...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

All the British Airways flights cancelled today from UK airports OLD FRI

British Airways has cancelled more than 120 short- and medium-haul flights to and from its main base, London Heathrow airport on Friday.The Independent calculates 22 domestic flights have been grounded, including three round-trips from Heathrow to Aberdeen and two to Edinburgh, Glasgow and Jersey.A total of 106 short-haul international flights are cancelled, including four of the nine round-trips to and from Paris CDG and three out of four Bologna links.BA says the flight cancellations are all pre-planned and that passengers were given advance notice  – with some departures taken out of the schedules many weeks ahead.While airlines do not...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

The Independent

650K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy