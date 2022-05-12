ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ask Me Anything: Simon Calder to answer your travel questions amid surge in summer holiday bookings

By Simon Calder
The Independent
 4 days ago

We’re all going on a summer holiday - at least according to Tui’s latest figures.

The travel behemoth announced that sales for the summer season are currently at 85 per cent of the level of summer 2019 – and that in the past six weeks bookings have been even higher than the last pre-pandemic year.

The UK, Germany and Netherlands are showing “high momentum”.

Tui boss Fritz Joussen even warned of a shortage of rooms for peak summer holiday dates as travellers opt for longer trips.

“If you don’t book now, you will have difficulty finding a decent holiday,” he told The Independent . “Last-minute discounts will not be seen.”

So is it too late to book your summer holiday? And how can you secure the best deal?

Our expert Simon Calder will be on hand to answer all your questions in an ‘Ask me anything’ event today, Thursday 12 May, between 4-5pm. He will be answering live in the comments section below.

Register to submit your question in the comments box under this article. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to leave your question.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they will be hidden until Simon joins the conversation to answer them.

Then join us live on this page from 4pm as Simon tackles as many of your travel queries as he can within an hour.

Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
Upworthy

33-year-old American expat shares how he lives a lavish life in Bali on less than $75 a day

Dreaming about moving to another country and starting over is no longer just a dream for some people. A growing number of millennial expats are finding their American dream in another country. And they're taking to social media to invite us to follow their journeys. Living comfortably in America is merely a dream for most people, so seeing expats doing it in other countries is inspiring more people than ever to seek a better life than they can achieve in the United States elsewhere.
AMERICAS
The Independent

Airlines to see busiest day for flights on 12 August, predicts aviation body

Friday 12 August will be the busiest day of the year for the number of available airline seats, a leading analyst has predicted.John Grant, chief analyst at OAG, calculates that 16.1 million seats are on offer worldwide for that date at present. The exact number is likely to change as airlines adjust schedules, with an overall picture of 0.6 per cent of capacity removed every week.The busiest day for aviation before the coronavirus pandemic was also the second Friday in August: 9 August 2019, with the data analyst Cirium calculating 17 million passengers took off worldwide.The actual number of airline...
INDUSTRY
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
The Independent

