ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

Queen’s Diamond Diadem and jewellery going on show at Buckingham Palace

By Laura Elston
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dULL3_0fbT8pr200

The Queen’s famous Diamond Diadem and jewels from the monarch’s collection are to go on show at royal residences to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

Set with 1,333 brilliant-cut diamonds, the priceless crown, made for George IV’s extravagant coronation in 1821, has been worn countless times by Elizabeth II during her reign and is probably the most well recognised of all her pieces of jewellery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tcZt1_0fbT8pr200

The Queen, who asked the Prince of Wales to open Parliament and read the Queen’s Speech for the first time on Tuesday, usually wears the diadem for her journey to and from the State Opening.

The crown will be on view with other historic jewellery in the State Rooms of Buckingham Palace during the Royal Collection’s summer opening from July 22 to October 2 as part of an exhibition exploring the Queen’s accession.

It features a narrow band of diamonds edged with pearls, surmounted by four crosses-pattee, the front cross set with a pale yellow brilliant diamond, and floral sprays of a rose, a thistle and shamrocks representing national emblems.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jk1Bw_0fbT8pr200

In 1952, just days after she acceded to the throne, the Queen wore the diadem for official portraits by Dorothy Wilding, which formed the basis for the monarch’s image on millions of postage stamps from 1953 to 1971.

A selection of 24 of Wilding’s historic photographs from the sessions will be on display.

Visitors will also be able to examine other heirloomed pieces of jewellery worn by the Queen for her sittings with Wilding including the Delhi Durbar necklace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P99bS_0fbT8pr200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FGUCy_0fbT8pr200

Incorporating nine emeralds, the glittering necklace also features an 8.8 carat diamond pendant cut from the Cullinan diamond, the largest diamond ever found.

It was made for the Queen’s grandmother Queen Mary for the 1911 Delhi Durbar staged in India to mark George V’s coronation.

At Windsor Castle, a series of the Queen’s emblem brooches will be presented including the poignant Flame-Lily Brooch, the emblem of Zimbabwe, which was pinned to the Queen’s mourning clothes after the death of her father George VI.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qj0In_0fbT8pr200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MvfsJ_0fbT8pr200

The new Queen wore the piece when she set foot on British soil for the first time as monarch after flying back from Kenya where she was on an official tour.

The Queen often wears brooches that represent the emblems of Commonwealth countries while visiting or meeting their representatives.

Royal fans will also be able to see the Canadian Maple Leaf Brooch, worn by Princess Elizabeth on her first visit to Canada in 1951 and many times since, and the New Zealand Silver Fern Brooch, presented by the Women of Auckland on Christmas Day in 1953.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BjhCV_0fbT8pr200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A0eXL_0fbT8pr200

Also there will be the Australian Wattle Brooch which was a gift on her first visit to Australia in 1954, and the Sri Lanka Brooch, given to the Queen during a state visit in 1981.

The Sri Lanka brooch was presented by the Mayor of Colombo and is set with pink, blue and yellow sapphires, garnets, rubies and aquamarine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sKkKN_0fbT8pr200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UVlDs_0fbT8pr200

The Windsor exhibition, from July 7 to September 26, will focus on the Queen’s Coronation and will include the Coronation Dress and Robe of Estate.

At the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, a display, from July 3 to September 25, commemorating past jubilees will feature a collection of outfits worn by the Queen during her Silver, Golden and Diamond Jubilee celebrations

A pale turquoise dress and coat embroidered with scattered silver flowers with a coordinating hat by the Queen’s senior dresser Angela Kelly will be exhibited for the first time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V0xMY_0fbT8pr200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X4f56_0fbT8pr200

The Queen wore the ensemble to a thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral and a Guildhall luncheon during the Diamond Jubilee festivities of June 2012.

Also there will be the ceremonial key to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, which is presented to the monarch at the start of Royal Week at the Palace each summer.

Comments / 1

Related
The US Sun

Thomas Markle announces he is flying to the UK for the Queen’s Jubilee – and challenges Meghan and Harry to meet him

MEGHAN Markle's estranged father Thomas Markle has sensationally announced that he is flying to the UK this year to gatecrash the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Speaking to Dan Wootton on GB News, the Duchess of Sussex's father claimed he wanted to meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle if the couple decide to travel over for the celebrations.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Shock: Camilla’s Husband Won’t Serve As Monarch For As Long As Queen Elizabeth Did? Prince Of Wales Will Reportedly Abdicate For Prince William

Prince Charles has been dubbed as the longest-serving king-in-waiting because he’s still waiting for the day when he can finally ascend the throne. Even at the age of 73, there’s still no indication that he would soon be crowned as king. After all, Queen Elizabeth is still the reigning monarch, and she doesn’t have any plans to abdicate.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Kelly
Elle

Kate Middleton Goes High Fashion in a Belted Green Dress to Present Queen Elizabeth Award For British Design

Kate Middleton had a particularly fashion forward moment today for a British fashion event, naturally. The Duchess of Cambridge arrived to present the Queen Elizabeth Award For British Design, wearing a green belted dress by Canadian designer Edeline Lee. Kate wore her brown hair down and straight for the occasion. She accessorized with dangle earrings and darker green heels.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
tatler.com

The Duchess of Cambridge becomes latest royal to present the Queen’s coveted British Design award

It was one of the most talked about moments of the autumn/winter 2018 shows at London Fashion Week, when Her Majesty the Queen made her front row debut to present emerging designer Richard Quinn with her inaugural award for British Design. Since then, it has become customary for another of the Queen's trusted relatives to give out the prize in her place, with the Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Anne and the Countess of Wessex all having the honour in subsequent years.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#The Palace#Prince Of Wales#British Royal Family#Uk#Parliament#The Royal Collection
Elle

Princess Charlotte Looks Just Like Another Royal in Her 7th Birthday Portrait

Princess Charlotte turns seven today—yes, seven!—and the special occasion has been marked by the release of two previously unseen birthday portraits, taken by her mother the Duchess of Cambridge. “Seven tomorrow!” the caption on the photos, which was shared to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Instagram account...
WORLD
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Wanted To Marry Meghan Markle 'As Quickly As Possible' For 1 Reason In Particular, Shares Author

Prince William and Kate Middleton had been dating for about seven years before they got engaged, so when Prince Harry told his brother that he was going to pop the question to Meghan Markle after less than two years together, the Duke of Cambridge was reportedly hesitant to give his support.In Tina Brown's recently released book The Palace Papers, she spilled that one of William's friends told her that the dad-of-three believed Markle, 40, should have "more time to build up a life in the U.K. and make friends who didn't always have to [be] brought in confidence to the...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Why Kate Middleton Was Determined To Not Let Meghan Markle Steal Her Style Spotlight

In the book The Palace Papers, which was released on April 26, author Tina Brown talks about the “long and hard” work Kate Middleton apparently did to become a “style icon” and how bothered she was when the media began to criticize her wardrobe as soon as her now sister-in-law Meghan Markle‘s fashion got its own spotlight. Brown says the epic outfits the 40-year-old Duchess of Cambridge, who married Prince William in 2011, became known for were “tastefully inexpensive” and signaled “solidarity with working women,” but when outlets, including The Sun, suddenly said she went “from fab to drab,” it was hard for her to not feel “demoralized.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Country
U.K.
Country
Sri Lanka
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle didn't understand that Diana had to 'work like a dog on humdrum assignments' for the Royal Family before becoming a 'global humanitarian superstar', claims ex-Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown

Meghan Markle didn't understand that Princess Diana had to 'work like a dog' for more than a decade within the Royal Family before becoming a 'global humanitarian superstar', a royal expert has claimed. Appearing on ITV's Lorraine today to discuss her new book The Palace Papers, ex-Vanity Fair editor Tina...
WORLD
HollywoodLife

Queen Elizabeth Celebrates 96th Birthday With Her 2 Majestic Ponies In Epic New Photo

Queen energy! In honor of her 96th birthday, a new portrait was released Wednesday by the Royal Windsor Horse Show of Queen Elizabeth! Her majesty was photographed with her two beautiful white fell ponies, Bybeck Katie and Bybeck Nightingale, on the grounds of Windsor Castle last month. For the portrait, the Queen wore a dark green, cape-like coat as she held on to the reigns of her two gorgeous horses in front of a picturesque magnolia tree.
WORLD
Elle

Amal Clooney Trades in Her Nine-to-Five Attire for the Perfect Party-Girl Sheer Top and Stilettos

Amal Clooney is known for her workwear style sensibilities, but last night, she proved that she also knows how to dress for off-duty fun. The human rights lawyer was photographed getting dinner in New York City in a look that shed her usual serious attire. After the ivory shift dress and sleek trench coat that she had been wearing earlier that day, Clooney slipped into a slinky sequined top, worn loosely tucked into a pair of blue jeans with raw hems.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Heartbreak: Ex-POTUS Donald Trump To Derail Duchess' 2024 U.S. Presidential Election Plans? Prince Harry's Wife Received Another Sad News After Netflix Series Cancellation

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have become a favorite subject of criticism since they were first romantically linked to each other in late 2015. Some royal followers suggested that the former Suits actress does not qualify to become the duke's wife and a member of the royal family. In January...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
In Style

Kate Middleton Just Took the Padded Headband Trend to the Extreme

Rather than a fascinator, Kate Middleton has slowly been ushering in the modern-day equivalent to the royal hat with her collection of padded headbands. From her pearl-adorned hairpiece at Prince Louis's christening to a a simple velvet one worn on Christmas Day in 2018, the Duchess of Cambridge has claimed the headband as her unexpected hair hero. And to commemorate Anzac Day (a national day of remembrance in Australia and New Zealand) this morning, she played a game of one-upmanship and took the trend to the very extreme.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

The Independent

650K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy