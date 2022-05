ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – A man was arrested after he allegedly led police on a chase from Mishawaka to South Bend, according to the probable cause affidavit. On Thursday, an officer with the Mishawaka Police Department was patrolling near Logan Street/Hickory Road and Pin Oak Drive when he saw a black sedan pull out of an apartment complex and head south on Hickory.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO