Lime Pictures Signs Channel 4’s ‘The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan’ & ‘Caroline Flack: Her Life & Death’ Commissioner Becky Cadman For Global Formats Push

By Max Goldbart
 4 days ago

EXCLUSIVE : Lime Pictures has snapped up Channel 4 ’s The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan and Caroline Flack: Her Life & Death commissioner Becky Cadman to help steer its global formats push.

Cadman, who has been a Factual Entertainment Commissioning Editor for the past five years, will join the All3Media-backed Dance Monsters and The Only Way is Essex label next month, reporting to Global Head of Unscripted Sarah Tyekiff in the newly-created Creative Director: Formats & Talent role.

During her Channel 4 tenure, Cadman commissioned chatshow The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan, which won a BAFTA on Sunday for Entertainment Performance, along with the likes of hard-hitting doc Caroline Flack: Her Life & Death, while working across established hits such as Naked Attraction.

She previously led format development on Love Island, I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! and Sky’s Got to Dance.

Cadman joins Lime as the established indie looks to position more of its formats Stateside, working with EVP, Lime U.S. Ben Crompton and a team in the UK featuring Creative Director: Development Nick Johns, Creative Director: Current Programmes Rebecca Kenny-Smith and newly-appointed In-House Talent Executive Nic McNeilis.

Lime MDs Kate Little and Claire Poyser detailed their international growth plans to Deadline in an exclusive interview last October and the indie recently produced true crime reality series Who Do You Believe? for ABC, along with being behind forthcoming reality show Match Me in Miami (working title) for Roku.

Cadman’s current boss, Channel 4 Head of Factual Entertainment Alf Lawrie, called her a “brilliant creative force and one of the nicest people in the industry to boot,” while new boss Tyekiff hailed “an exceptional format brain and a track record of developing international hits,” who joins Lime “as we continue to focus on exporting formats globally.”

Cadman said: “I’m delighted to be joining Sarah and Lime at such an exciting time of growth both in the UK and internationally. Lime’s unscripted slate already has a wealth of fantastic titles so I’m excited to be able to grow this output and work in a company with ambitious plans and such successful trans-Atlantic reach.”

