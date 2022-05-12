ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heading to a Grand Strand farmers market? Here are some of the vendors you’ll find

By Jason Lee
 4 days ago

The Myrtle Beach area has more than half a dozen different farmers markets offering a range of locally produced goods, from farm fresh eggs to bread to homemade jewelry.

Anyone looking to shop local will have plenty of opportunities at these markets. We met with a few of the vendors at the Surfside Beach Farmers Market to tell you a little bit more about them. Most of them hop around the seven different markets in the Waccamaw Market Cooperative, so you’re sure to find something nice wherever you go.

Here are eight of those vendors and what they’ve got for sale.

J&J Farms

J&J Farms’ is owned and operated by Johnny Graham and Raevin Ward out of Longs, S.C. Named for their daughters Johnise and Jaliya Graham, the stand sells a wide range of fresh produce. Graham specializes in growing and selling Spanish Red boiled peanuts hot from the outdoor pot.

Where to find it: Surfside on Tuesdays, Litchfield Beach on Wednesdays, North Myrtle Beach on Fridays and at both Market Common in Myrtle Beach and in Conway on Saturdays.

843-997-1716

Stacy’s Kombucha

Stacy Boezi tells customers about her Kombucha fermented tea at The Surfside Beach Farmers Market. Part of the Waccamaw Market Cooperative, the Surfside Market is held every Tuesday from 10am-3pm from April through the October with farmers, artisans, bakers and chefs selling locally produced goods. The cooperative hosts seven markets around the Grand Strand. May 10, 2022. JASON LEE/jlee@thesunnews.com

This shop is operated by Stacy Boezi and specializes in fermented tea that has probiotics, enzimes, amino acids, yeast and vitamins which she says is “best for the gut.” As a registered nurse, Boezi said it’s a tea that does a “lot of good things for different parts of the body.”

Where to find it: Tuesdays in Surfside and Saturdays at Market Common

843-655-1534

Glitter Glitz and Glass

Susan Fink speaks to shoppers as she sells recycled and re-crafted jewelry at the Surfside Beach Farmers Market. The Surfside Market is part of the Waccamaw Market Cooperative, is held every Tuesday from 10am-3pm from April through the October with farmers, artisans, bakers and chefs selling locally produced goods. The cooperative hosts seven markets around the Grand Strand. May 10, 2022. JASON LEE/jlee@thesunnews.com

Susan Fink recycles broken jewelry to make her own new creations, such as necklaces,

Where to find it: Surfside market on Tuesdays, in North Myrtle Beach on Fridays, and Market Common on Saturdays

Benjamin’s Bakery

Bernadette Terrana of Benjamin’s Bakery and Cafe offers baked goods to customers at the The Surfside Beach Farmers Market. Part of the Waccamaw Market Cooperative, the Surfside market is held every Tuesday from 10am-3pm from April through the October with farmers, artisans, bakers and chefs selling locally produced goods. The cooperative hosts seven markets around the Grand Strand. May 10, 2022. JASON LEE/jlee@thesunnews.com

Bernadette Terrana operates a bakery stand full of this popular Surfside bakery’s eats including fresh baked bread, pepperoni and cheese rolls, bagels, pastries and pies.

Where to find it: The bakery also has a stand at Market Common on Saturdays.

843-477-1100

Coastal Corn

Dave Ondechek with Coastal Corn cooks a batch of kettle corn at the Surfside Beach Farmers Market. The Surfside Market is part of the Waccamaw Market Cooperative, is held every Tuesday from 10am-3pm from April through the October with farmers, artisans, bakers and chefs selling locally produced goods. The cooperative hosts seven markets around the Grand Strand. May 10, 2022. JASON LEE/jlee@thesunnews.com

Dave and Kimberly Ondechek of Murrells Inlet do events around the region popping fresh kettle corn on site. The pair specialize in homemade caramel popcorn “the old fashion way,” with no pre-made mixes. The caramel corn comes in varieties like chocolate drizzle and they even pop special batches made with bourbon.

Where to find it: Surfside on Tuesdays and Conway or Market Common on Saturdays. The popcorn can also be found online at coastalcorn.com .

Bolla Botanicals

Laura Browning of Bolla Botanicals sells artisan soaps at the The Surfside Beach Farmers Market. The Surfside market is part of the Waccamaw Market Cooperative, and is held every Tuesday from 10am-3pm from April through the October with farmers, artisans, bakers and chefs selling locally produced goods. The cooperative hosts seven markets around the Grand Strand. May 10, 2022. JASON LEE/jlee@thesunnews.com

Laura Browning sells small batches of artisan soaps made by hand in Conway, S.C. The speciality soaps come in many scents with names like the coffee inspired “Hey Joy” and the “Tree Hugger.” In a partnership with New South Brewing, Browning also has a line that includes a soap called “New South Ale.” Her website is bollabotanicals.com .

Where to find it: Surfside on Tuesdays, Market Common on Saturdays. She will also be in Ocean Isle on Mondays starting in June.

Cane Mixers

Erik Washington sells Cane Mixers, all natural non-alcoholic cocktail mixers. The Surfside Beach Farmers Market, part of the Waccamaw Market Cooperative, is held every Tuesday from 10am-3pm from April through the October with farmers, artisans, bakers and chefs selling locally produced goods. The cooperative hosts seven markets around the Grand Strand. May 10, 2022. JASON LEE/jlee@thesunnews.com

Cane Collectives Erik Washington and Jessica Settan are newcomers to the area from Maryland. They market all natural non-alcoholic cocktail mixes which Washington says can be used in alcoholic beverages but are especially good for “family fun with mock-tails.” They can be found under Cane Collective SC on Facebook and Instagram.

Where to find it: Surfside Tuesdays, North Myrtle Beach on Friday and Market Common on Saturdays.

Cricket Creek Farm Fresh Eggs

Brenda Hicks (right) and Joan Wood with Cricket Creek Farms sell fresh chicken and turkey eggs and baked goods at the Surfside Beach Farmers Market, The Surfside Market is part of the Waccamaw Market Cooperative, is held every Tuesday from 10am-3pm from April through the October with farmers, artisans, bakers and chefs selling locally produced goods. The cooperative hosts seven markets around the Grand Strand. May 10, 2022. JASON LEE/jlee@thesunnews.com

Brenda Hicks sells a wide variety of fresh ‘grade A’ eggs produced from her 130 hens raised on her farm in Mullen’s S.C. Their ‘grade B’ eggs are used to make homemade baked goods. Hick’s booth features pictures and with the names of her hens that produce her product.

Where to find it: Hicks sells at the Surfside market on Tuesdays and direct from her farm in Mullins. Check in for updates on Facebook @CriketCreekEggs.

The Sun News

The Sun News

Myrtle Beach, SC
