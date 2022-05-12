Heading to a Grand Strand farmers market? Here are some of the vendors you’ll find
The Myrtle Beach area has more than half a dozen different farmers markets offering a range of locally produced goods, from farm fresh eggs to bread to homemade jewelry.
Anyone looking to shop local will have plenty of opportunities at these markets. We met with a few of the vendors at the Surfside Beach Farmers Market to tell you a little bit more about them. Most of them hop around the seven different markets in the Waccamaw Market Cooperative, so you’re sure to find something nice wherever you go.
Here are eight of those vendors and what they’ve got for sale.
J&J Farms
J&J Farms’ is owned and operated by Johnny Graham and Raevin Ward out of Longs, S.C. Named for their daughters Johnise and Jaliya Graham, the stand sells a wide range of fresh produce. Graham specializes in growing and selling Spanish Red boiled peanuts hot from the outdoor pot.
Where to find it: Surfside on Tuesdays, Litchfield Beach on Wednesdays, North Myrtle Beach on Fridays and at both Market Common in Myrtle Beach and in Conway on Saturdays.
843-997-1716
Stacy’s Kombucha
This shop is operated by Stacy Boezi and specializes in fermented tea that has probiotics, enzimes, amino acids, yeast and vitamins which she says is “best for the gut.” As a registered nurse, Boezi said it’s a tea that does a “lot of good things for different parts of the body.”
Where to find it: Tuesdays in Surfside and Saturdays at Market Common
843-655-1534
Glitter Glitz and Glass
Susan Fink recycles broken jewelry to make her own new creations, such as necklaces,
Where to find it: Surfside market on Tuesdays, in North Myrtle Beach on Fridays, and Market Common on Saturdays
Benjamin’s Bakery
Bernadette Terrana operates a bakery stand full of this popular Surfside bakery’s eats including fresh baked bread, pepperoni and cheese rolls, bagels, pastries and pies.
Where to find it: The bakery also has a stand at Market Common on Saturdays.
843-477-1100
Coastal Corn
Dave and Kimberly Ondechek of Murrells Inlet do events around the region popping fresh kettle corn on site. The pair specialize in homemade caramel popcorn “the old fashion way,” with no pre-made mixes. The caramel corn comes in varieties like chocolate drizzle and they even pop special batches made with bourbon.
Where to find it: Surfside on Tuesdays and Conway or Market Common on Saturdays. The popcorn can also be found online at coastalcorn.com .
Bolla Botanicals
Laura Browning sells small batches of artisan soaps made by hand in Conway, S.C. The speciality soaps come in many scents with names like the coffee inspired “Hey Joy” and the “Tree Hugger.” In a partnership with New South Brewing, Browning also has a line that includes a soap called “New South Ale.” Her website is bollabotanicals.com .
Where to find it: Surfside on Tuesdays, Market Common on Saturdays. She will also be in Ocean Isle on Mondays starting in June.
Cane Mixers
Cane Collectives Erik Washington and Jessica Settan are newcomers to the area from Maryland. They market all natural non-alcoholic cocktail mixes which Washington says can be used in alcoholic beverages but are especially good for “family fun with mock-tails.” They can be found under Cane Collective SC on Facebook and Instagram.
Where to find it: Surfside Tuesdays, North Myrtle Beach on Friday and Market Common on Saturdays.
Cricket Creek Farm Fresh Eggs
Brenda Hicks sells a wide variety of fresh ‘grade A’ eggs produced from her 130 hens raised on her farm in Mullen’s S.C. Their ‘grade B’ eggs are used to make homemade baked goods. Hick’s booth features pictures and with the names of her hens that produce her product.
Where to find it: Hicks sells at the Surfside market on Tuesdays and direct from her farm in Mullins. Check in for updates on Facebook @CriketCreekEggs.
Comments / 0