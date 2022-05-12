ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana Powerball Ticket is a $50,000 Winner This Morning

By Bruce Mikells
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V6ylD_0fbT17IC00
Bruce Mikells

A Louisiana Powerball ticket is worth $50,000 this morning. There is a pretty good chance a lot of you will be reading these words while you're still in a state of half-sleep and half-awake. We can appreciate the grogginess but on the flip side, wouldn't it be wonderful to know that even before you got out of bed today you had increased your net worth by $50,000?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rPsEO_0fbT17IC00
Alejandro Garay via Unsplash.com

That is a very real feeling for one person who purchased a Powerball ticket for last night's drawing (May 11, 2022). If you did not get the chance to see how the ping pong balls tumbled for the Powerball drawing yesterday, here you can relive the magic right now.

The numbers that were drawn for last night's jackpot of $69 million-plus were:

05 07 61 63 69 Powerball 18 Powerplay x2.

The Powerball website confirms that no single ticket sold for last night's game matched all the numbers necessary to claim the top prize. However, There were more than a few big-money tickets sold for the drawing.

One of those big-money tickets, a $50,000 winner was sold right here in Louisiana. Now, that ticket wasn't the only winner sold in the state. The Louisiana Lottery Website indicates that eight tickets sold in the state are worth $200 while an additional sixteen other tickets sold for last night's drawing are worth $100 this morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mTezj_0fbT17IC00
Drew Angerer, Getty Images

The Louisiana Lottery's Big Wins page shows that the $50,000 winner was sold in Harvey Louisiana. The ticket was purchased at Brothers Food Mart #117. The ticket matched four of the five white-ball numbers and it also matched the Powerball.

This makes the fourth big-money winner from Louisiana in a multi-state lottery game in the past six days. There were two $10,000 winning tickets sold for last Friday's Mega Millions drawing and a $100,000 Powerball winner sold for last Saturday's Powerball game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B9crn_0fbT17IC00
Oksana Kostyushko, ThinkStock

The Powerball jackpot will now grow to an estimated $83 million dollars when the next game is played on Saturday night. Meanwhile, the Mega Millions game will hold its next drawing on Friday evening. The estimated top prize for that game will be $99 million.

92.9 THE LAKE

Historical Crimes With Ties To Louisiana

Some of the most famous crimes in American history actually have surprising ties to Louisiana. According to the FBI website, there are six famous cases and criminals with ties to Louisiana. Here are three of those stories. If someone says famous criminals and Louisiana, you're first thought would probably be Bonnie & Clyde.
LOUISIANA STATE
Toni Koraza

Louisiana to face concerning food shortages

No one likes to think about possible food shortages. However, Louisiana could face potential hurdles in its food supply system. The food insecurity rate in Louisiana is among the highest in the nation. Feeding America's 2019 Map the Meal Gap report states that one in six Louisianans is food insecure, lacking consistent access to adequate food due to financial constraints.
LOUISIANA STATE
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

