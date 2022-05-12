Louisiana Powerball Ticket is a $50,000 Winner This Morning

Bruce Mikells

A Louisiana Powerball ticket is worth $50,000 this morning. There is a pretty good chance a lot of you will be reading these words while you're still in a state of half-sleep and half-awake. We can appreciate the grogginess but on the flip side, wouldn't it be wonderful to know that even before you got out of bed today you had increased your net worth by $50,000?

Alejandro Garay via Unsplash.com

That is a very real feeling for one person who purchased a Powerball ticket for last night's drawing (May 11, 2022). If you did not get the chance to see how the ping pong balls tumbled for the Powerball drawing yesterday, here you can relive the magic right now.

The numbers that were drawn for last night's jackpot of $69 million-plus were:

05 07 61 63 69 Powerball 18 Powerplay x2.

The Powerball website confirms that no single ticket sold for last night's game matched all the numbers necessary to claim the top prize. However, There were more than a few big-money tickets sold for the drawing.

One of those big-money tickets, a $50,000 winner was sold right here in Louisiana. Now, that ticket wasn't the only winner sold in the state. The Louisiana Lottery Website indicates that eight tickets sold in the state are worth $200 while an additional sixteen other tickets sold for last night's drawing are worth $100 this morning.

Drew Angerer, Getty Images

The Louisiana Lottery's Big Wins page shows that the $50,000 winner was sold in Harvey Louisiana. The ticket was purchased at Brothers Food Mart #117. The ticket matched four of the five white-ball numbers and it also matched the Powerball.

This makes the fourth big-money winner from Louisiana in a multi-state lottery game in the past six days. There were two $10,000 winning tickets sold for last Friday's Mega Millions drawing and a $100,000 Powerball winner sold for last Saturday's Powerball game.

Oksana Kostyushko, ThinkStock

The Powerball jackpot will now grow to an estimated $83 million dollars when the next game is played on Saturday night. Meanwhile, the Mega Millions game will hold its next drawing on Friday evening. The estimated top prize for that game will be $99 million.