Lafayette, LA

Lafayette, Lake Charles Could Break Heat Records Today

By Bruce Mikells
 3 days ago
Bruce Mikells

When I see that communities along I-10 from Lake Charles to Lafayette to Baton Rouge and on towards New Orleans are about to step into the world of summertime heat and humidity, I can only do one thing. That thing? Is sing. So, pardon me if my "Southern" is showing just a little bit here.

Do y'all remember that song Summertime from the musical Porgy and Bess? It paints a picture of a steamy sultry southern summer day when moving slowly is the only way to go. The only difference between today and the day described in that song is that it's not summer, it's too hot for the fish to jump, and this Daddy is a far cry from being rich.

Now that we have romanticized the fact that you'll likely be sweating in places you don't like to talk about over the course of today, let's fill you in with a few facts. In Lafayette, the high-temperature record for this date was set back in 1922. The reading on the thermometer that day topped out at 93 degrees. In Lake Charles, the record high for this date is 91. Both cities expect a high-temperature reading this afternoon of 95 degrees.

weather.gov/lch

South Louisiana's weather is currently under the control of a large high-pressure system. This system will move slightly during the day today and that will mean winds will blow from the north. Normally, that would mean cooler temperatures but the air to the north of Louisiana is already pretty hot and it won't have Gulf moisture which creates cloud cover. Hence, the record high-temperature forecast.

The record heat is expected to be short-lived and in fact, might not happen at all if an upper-level low-pressure system situated to our east kicks off some afternoon and early evening showers or thunderstorms later this afternoon and into the early evening hours.

Rob Perillo/KATC.com

As of now, forecast models suggest showers won't be moving into the Lafayette area until just about sundown and will likely fade before they can move westward and reach Lake Charles. Heat Indicies are not expected to reach triple-digits today because of the lower humidities that are forecast for the area. But they will be pretty darn close.

Forecasters believe by Friday the ridge of high pressure over the area will begin to weaken and that should allow for more Gulf moisture to move into the area. It will also enhance our chances of showers and thunderstorms. The better chances of rain will come in the afternoon and early evening hours Friday through Sunday but forecasters are suggesting next week's temperatures could be even hotter.

