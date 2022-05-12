ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Become A Part Of Your Favorite Scenes At This True-To-Life FRIENDS™ Experience

By Marie-Angèle Zoungrana
 3 days ago

The nostalgia-filled FRIENDS™ Experience keeps charming NYC!

The interactive experience brought to you by Superfly X, Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and Warner Bros. Television Group features realistic replicas of your favorite scenes and moments. Grab a fellow FRIENDS™ fan, and dive into these sentimental set recreations!

Could we BE anymore excited? Get your tickets here, and bring your ‘lobster’!

The FRIENDS™ Experience charmed cities like Chicago, Atlanta and our very own NYC since last year , ranking fourth-best attraction of 2021. Expect to play hilarious games, buy cool merch, and roam through a dozen realistic rooms replicated from the iconic series.

The experience will completely transport you into the world of FRIENDS™, as you’ll get to step in the shoes of the characters you love so dearly. Whether you’re lounging on Chandler and Joey’s recliner or sipping on an imaginary coffee at Central Perk, prepare to be filled with FRIENDS™ frenzy!

Plenty of photo opportunities will be spread out throughout the space, plunging you right into the show’s universe. Pivot! How about moving the legendary couch? Ross, Chandler, and Rachel struggled to get that piece of furniture up the stairs of their new apartment—perhaps you could give them a hand and snap a cool shot while you’re at it. The iconic fountain, Rachel and Monica’s apartment door… the photo ops are endless. As Janice would say, “Oh my gawd!”

People who’ve attended the experience had rave reviews:

👉 Staff was amazing! The experience was amazing! Recommend friends super fans or not, to go check it out! Sandra S

👉 Great value for money friendly & helpful staff would highly recommend a visit here when in New York easy to find… Had a brilliant experience Carol A

👉 Loved the experience. It felt like we were living in the F.R.I.E.N.D.S. world. Staff was amazing. Photo spots were amazing! Saba K

The FRIENDS™ Experience: The One in New York City

May 13, 2022 12:45 (+ more dates)
The FRIENDS™ Experience, NYC (130 E 23rd St, New York, NY (Located on the corner of Lexington Ave. and 23rd St.), 10010, New York) From $41.50 Tickets

The FRIENDS™ Experience, will be “Monica Clean” having standards in place that will keep you, your friends & family, and our staff safe and worry-free.

Secret NYC

Secret NYC

New York, NY
