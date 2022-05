In 2016, Rotary Club of Boothbay Harbor created the Elder Forum to address challenges facing local seniors. The Elder Forum is now its own entity, but still meets in the local Rotary’s clubhouse on a quarterly basis. That was until COVID-19 struck. So after a two-year absence, the forum resumed May 11. Four members attended the forum: Vic Taylor, Shawn Lewin, Rich Blouin and facilitator Chip Griffin. Members discussed creating a nutrition program for local seniors. “We want something like Food For Thought,” Taylor said. “We probably have enough people to visit the elderly, but we probably need more drivers. Right now, we are discussing the best way to start the program.”

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO