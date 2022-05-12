'A display of real authority' - reaction to City's emphatic win

AC Milan can win the title this weekend but they need to win against Atalanta and hope that Inter Milan lose points later the same day against Cagliari. Stefano Pioli's side can also win the Scudetto if they draw but then Inter Milan have to lose away at the Sardegna Arena. AC Milan are unbeaten in their last 14 Serie A matches, including nine wins. They have outscored their opponents 17-5 in that span. Atalanta are 8th in Serie A with 59 points through 36 matches. They are just three points behind Lazio and a guaranteed Europa League spot, but tied on points with Fiorentina and Roma. Atalanta are unbeaten in their last seven away Serie A games against AC Milan (W3 D4), keeping a clean sheet five times. AC Milan's last home win against Atalanta was back in January 2014, a 3-0 victory under Massimiliano Allegri.

UEFA ・ 1 DAY AGO