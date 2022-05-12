ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'A display of real authority' - reaction to City's emphatic win

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester City's win at Wolves was "an emphatic display by Premier League champions", says former Chelsea and Celtic forward Chris Sutton. Kevin de Bruyne hit four goals for City to move them three...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

'The answer is easy' - Guardiola on jibes about personality

Pep Guardiola says the way Manchester City have reacted to the Champions League exit at Real Madrid is the only response required for critics of his players' personality. Former Manchester United players Patrice Evra and Dimitar Berbatov questioned the character of City's players after the defeat in Madrid. City have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Frank Lampard insists Dominic Calvert-Lewin remains focused at Everton

Frank Lampard has said Dominic Calvert-Lewin remains “absolutely focused” on ensuring Everton’s Premier League survival despite links with a summer move. Arsenal and Newcastle are reportedly interested in the England international, who has suffered an injury-plagued season but is fit for the final three matches. Everton are likely to have to sell to raise funds for Lampard this summer even in the event of staying in the Premier League, having recorded huge financial losses over the past three years. But the manager insists Calvert-Lewin had not had his head turned or indicated he wishes to leave.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Chris Sutton
Person
Kevin De Bruyne
ESPN

Arsenal set to sign Sao Paulo striker Marquinhos - sources

Arsenal are closing in on a €3.5 million deal with Sao Paulo for teenage striker Marquinhos, sources have told ESPN. The two clubs agreed a fee after the 19-year-old rejected multiple contract offers from the Brazilian club and sources suggest Arsenal moved quickly to secure a cut-price agreement. -...
MLS
BBC

Guardiola on criticism, Laporte injury and Silva snub

Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Sunday's Premier League game against West Ham United. Here are the key lines from the Manchester City boss:. He responded to claims his players lacked personality against Real Madrid: "Former players like Berbatov, Evra, they weren’t there - and I didn’t see that kind of personality when we destroyed them at United."
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Wissa's wizardry hands Brentford victory at nine-man Everton

Yoane Wissa created one goal and scored another as Brentford compounded Everton's Premier League relegation woes with a thrilling 3-2 victory at Goodison Park on Sunday that leaves the Merseyside club, who finished with nine men, still in peril. Everton's bright start was rewarded with a first goal since August...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester City#Wolves#Celtic#Bbc Radio 5 Live#Football Daily
SB Nation

Klopp Credits Outside Consultant With Penalty Shootout Success

Liverpool’s penalty shootout victory over Chelsea in yesterday’s FA Cup Final was the second time this season the Reds overcame the Blues in spot-kicks in a cup final after a similar shootout victory in February’s League Cup Final. Across those two shootouts, Liverpool’s penalty takers scored on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

AC Milan vs. Atalanta: Serie A live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds

AC Milan can win the title this weekend but they need to win against Atalanta and hope that Inter Milan lose points later the same day against Cagliari. Stefano Pioli's side can also win the Scudetto if they draw but then Inter Milan have to lose away at the Sardegna Arena. AC Milan are unbeaten in their last 14 Serie A matches, including nine wins. They have outscored their opponents 17-5 in that span. Atalanta are 8th in Serie A with 59 points through 36 matches. They are just three points behind Lazio and a guaranteed Europa League spot, but tied on points with Fiorentina and Roma. Atalanta are unbeaten in their last seven away Serie A games against AC Milan (W3 D4), keeping a clean sheet five times. AC Milan's last home win against Atalanta was back in January 2014, a 3-0 victory under Massimiliano Allegri.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Leipzig hang on to last Champions League spot

BIELEFELD, Germany, May 14 (Reuters) - RB Leipzig scored in added time through Willi Orban to snatch a 1-1 draw at Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday and secure their Champions League berth with a fourth-place finish in the Bundesliga as their opponents were relegated. Leipzig needed at least a point to...
UEFA
The Associated Press

Chelsea’s women complete domestic double by winning FA Cup

LONDON (AP) — Sam Kerr scored her second Women’s FA Cup final goal in extra time to complete Chelsea’s domestic double with a 3-2 victory over Manchester City on Sunday. The Australia forward struck from outside of the penalty area in the 99th minute to defend the cup for the west London club in front of a competition record attendance of 49,094 at Wembley Stadium. The success for Emma Hayes’ side came a week after winning a third consecutive Women’s Super League title.
WORLD
Reuters

Pioli urges AC Milan to focus on Atalanta game with title in sight

May 14 (Reuters) - AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli urged his players to focus on their home match against Atalanta on Sunday and not worry about Inter Milan's match, with the Serie A title within touching distance. Milan could become champions if they beat Atalanta on Sunday and rivals Inter...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy