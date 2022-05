The all-new international market Ford Ranger and Ranger Raptor were revealed back in November and February, respectively, but the next-generation pickups won’t be launching simultaneously across the globe. Both of those trucks are slated to launch in the U.S. sometime next year, as well as in Australia this summer. However, the very first shipment of the next-gen 2022 Ford Ranger just left Ford Thailand Manufacturing (FTM) as the new pickup is now ready to ship to customers in Thailand and other global markets.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO