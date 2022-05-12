ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Texas gunman on the run after shooting 3 women at Dallas hair salon

By James L. Allen
maggrand.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Texas gunman is currently on the loose after barging into a hair salon in Dallas on Wednesday afternoon and shooting three women, according to local sources. The shooting occurred after 2 p.m. at Hair World Salon, a business...

maggrand.com

Comments / 2

