It’s been a long time since I’ve seen a movie that made me think “How did they do that?” That’s because in almost every case for the last 15 years, the answer to that question has been obvious: They did it with computers. With Top Gun: Maverick, here at last is a movie with images that defy easy explanation, where it really looks like Tom Cruise and the rest of the cast are thousands of feet up in the air performing dangerous aerial stunts for our pleasure. I assume some of those images were enhanced with digital effects (and a fair number were really flown by professional pilots). But the illusion is so convincing and so exciting it really does restore a little of your faith in the magic of movies.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO