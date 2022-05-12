ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

NGRREC hosts Mississippi River summit

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlton Mayor David Goins addressed a gathering of federal, state, and local leaders on Wednesday at the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center Confluence Field Station. They were...

Q985

The Top 10 Most “Redneck” Towns In Illinois

Apparently, there is a way to measure how redneck every town, city, and state is. A YouTube video from 2016 has recently gone viral for a second time and claims to have a list of the top 10 most redneck towns in Illinois. The video creator also had a list for Iowa, you can see that here.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

This Illinois Town Is Being Called The Worst Ghost Town In America

Every state has ghost towns, and while many find it fun to explore and look at the history of these towns the definition of a ghost town is a sad one. A ghost town or alternatively deserted city or abandoned city is an abandoned village, town, or city, usually, one that contains substantial visible remaining buildings and infrastructure such as roads. A town often becomes a ghost town because the economic activity that supported it has failed or ended for any reason.
ILLINOIS STATE
Alton, IL
Government
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Alton, IL
advantagenews.com

Work continues along Rock Spring Drive

The project to work on drainage issues along Rock Spring Drive between Brown Street and College Avenue in Alton continues. That area will be upgraded with new sidewalks courtesy of a Safe Routes to School grant, and this will go further in improving that area, according to the city’s Public Works Director.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Monarch butterflies visit Illinois in May

May is the month Illinois welcomes back monarch butterflies from the mountains of Michoacán in Mexico where they spend the winter. If you feed them, they will come. It takes two to three generations of butterflies to reach the prairies of Illinois, Ken Johnson, one of the hosts of the Good Growing podcast and a horticulture educator with the University of Illinois Extension, told The Center Square.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Pritzker says midterm elections may be difficult for Democrats

Gov. J.B. Pritzker conceded Thursday that the midterm elections later this year could be rough on Democrats. Illinois Republicans are energized after the GOP’s gubernatorial win in Virginia, hoping the momentum swings the state from blue to red and a similar situation sets up in the Land of Lincoln.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Illinois' gas tax compounding impacts of high fuel prices on logistics industry

As fuel prices continue to rise across the country, Illinoisans are seeing even higher prices due to the state's gas tax and that's affecting the state's logistics industry. Illinois' fuel prices are at their highest mark ever with gas prices averaging $4.82 per gallon throughout the state. Diesel fuel is currently at its all-time high of $5.28 per gallon, according to AAA.
ILLINOIS STATE
#Economy#The Mississippi River#Infrastructure#Mrcti
thecentersquare.com

This Is the City with the Lowest Rent in Illinois

U.S. home sales skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, hitting a 15-year high of 6.1 million in 2021. The spike in demand, coupled with declining inventory, have put upward pressure on housing prices. Renters have not been spared, as housing has become one of the key drivers of surging U.S. inflation.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

This Wisconsin Town Was Named Among The Most Beautiful In America

Many people have different opinions on where the most beautiful spots in America are, Some will say, Maine, Vermont, and Washington. While others will mention Hawaii and Texas. Everyone has their preference, but when a major national platform honors you, it means you really are beautiful in many people's eyes. This Wisconsin town has been listed as one of the most beautiful in the USA.
WISCONSIN STATE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Jobs
advantagenews.com

Temporary closure of Wenzel Road in Godfrey

If you use Wenzel Road in Godfrey to get from Roach Road to Seiler Road, you will need to change your plans for a while. Only local traffic will be allowed on Wenzel for the next two weeks, starting Monday as work begins on a culvert replacement project. Godfrey’s Public...
GODFREY, IL
advantagenews.com

Volunteers needed for more Alton tree plantings

Volunteers are needed for an upcoming tree-planting effort in Alton. The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center and the Three Rivers Project are teaming up again for the next event on Wednesday, May 25. All necessary tools will be provided but if participants have their own gardening gloves, they are advised to bring those.
ALTON, IL
WLBT

MDEQ loan to replace an estimated 315K feet of Jackson sewer lines

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nearly a year after the city council authorized taking out a loan to address sewer problems across the city, engineers are still drawing up plans on how the funds would be used. Last May, the council voted to borrow $31.6 million in State Revolving Loan Fund...
JACKSON, MS
advantagenews.com

Election Judge recruitment underway

Primary Election Day is still more than a month away, but a local clerk is in recruitment mode for election judges. Election judges are on site at polling locations when the polls open until they close, so it winds up being a long day for those interested in overseeing the process.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
KCTV 5

Missouri governor signs supplemental budget bill

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson has signed a second supplementary budget bill that the general assembly passed last week. According to a press release from the governor’s office regarding the bill, it “allocates supplemental funding for grant programs and operations across state government, including K-12 school programs, domestic and sexual violence victim services, water and wastewater services, child abuse prevention programs, and health care projects, among others.”
MISSOURI STATE
stlouiscnr.com

Elm Ridge Senior Breaks Ground in Hazelwood, Missouri

A partnership including Roanoke Construction, Inc., The Oakland Group, LLC, The Unicorn Group, LLC, and BTWF Urban Initiative today announced the groundbreaking of Elm Ridge Senior Living, a mixed-income, independent senior living community on Dunn Road in Hazelwood, Missouri. Believed to be the first of its kind in Hazelwood, Elm Ridge is financed in part by resources from Missouri Housing Development Commission and private investors and lenders including St. Louis Equity Fund, Sugar Creek Capital and Legacy Bank and Trust. Once complete, the newly constructed, elevator-served building will provide 50 one- and two-bedroom apartments for seniors 55 years of age and older. All of the 36 two-bedroom and 14 one-bedroom units will be generously sized with in-unit laundry hookups and a fully equipped kitchen. The project will meet Enterprise Green Communities specifications for energy efficiency, which will lower utility costs for residents and further reduce their housing cost burden. The development will add numerous amenities for the residents of Elm Ridge including a management office, an elevator, secured access, a computer & technology center, a fitness center with exercise equipment, a community room with kitchen on the first floor and additional community space on the upper floors. The development will be professionally managed by The Sansone Group and BTWF Urban Initiative, in partnership with the St. Louis County Department of Human Services County Older Resident Program will provide resident service coordination for all residents. 45 of the units’ rents will be restricted to households at or below 60% of area median income. The remaining 5 units will be available to households of any income.
HAZELWOOD, MO

