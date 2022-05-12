NGRREC hosts Mississippi River summit

A partnership including Roanoke Construction, Inc., The Oakland Group, LLC, The Unicorn Group, LLC, and BTWF Urban Initiative today announced the groundbreaking of Elm Ridge Senior Living, a mixed-income, independent senior living community on Dunn Road in Hazelwood, Missouri. Believed to be the first of its kind in Hazelwood, Elm Ridge is financed in part by resources from Missouri Housing Development Commission and private investors and lenders including St. Louis Equity Fund, Sugar Creek Capital and Legacy Bank and Trust. Once complete, the newly constructed, elevator-served building will provide 50 one- and two-bedroom apartments for seniors 55 years of age and older. All of the 36 two-bedroom and 14 one-bedroom units will be generously sized with in-unit laundry hookups and a fully equipped kitchen. The project will meet Enterprise Green Communities specifications for energy efficiency, which will lower utility costs for residents and further reduce their housing cost burden. The development will add numerous amenities for the residents of Elm Ridge including a management office, an elevator, secured access, a computer & technology center, a fitness center with exercise equipment, a community room with kitchen on the first floor and additional community space on the upper floors. The development will be professionally managed by The Sansone Group and BTWF Urban Initiative, in partnership with the St. Louis County Department of Human Services County Older Resident Program will provide resident service coordination for all residents. 45 of the units’ rents will be restricted to households at or below 60% of area median income. The remaining 5 units will be available to households of any income.

