BRANDON, S.D. – St. Cloud State Baseball (37-13, 28-5 NSIC) dropped a pair of games to Minnesota State Mankato (37-7, 28-5 NSIC) and Minot State (28-22, 20-12 NSIC) to be eliminated from the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Tournament on Friday. The Huskies first game against Minnesota State Mankato was resumed in the sixth inning after being stopped on Thursday due to inclement weather in the area. When it resumed, the Huskies fell 9-2 to the 3-seeded Mavericks. In its second game, St. Cloud State dropped a pitcher's duel to Minot State, 4-3. GAME 1 – Mavericks 9, Huskies 2.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO