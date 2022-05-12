ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea in talks with player’s agent to replace Rudiger and Christensen

By Simon Phillips
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all know the situation here, Chelsea will definitely be losing two of their main defenders this summer at least, and maybe even more. Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen have contracts that are ending, and Chelsea have some...

www.yardbarker.com

Andreas Christensen
Kalidou Koulibaly
Yardbarker

Report: Erik Ten Hag Wants to Sign N'Golo Kante at Manchester United

Erik Ten Hag reportedly wants to sign Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante at Manchester United this summer as part of his rebuild at Old Trafford according to a new report. Ten Hag is starting to plan his United overhaul this summer with a number of targets on the radar for this summers transfer window.
Daily Mail

Antonio Rudiger insists sanctions placed on Chelsea were NOT the reason behind his Stamford Bridge exit as he says he 'doesn't want to go deep into things' ahead of his free transfer to Real Madrid

Antonio Rudiger has denied rumours suggesting he's leaving Chelsea due to the sanctions placed on the club. The 29-year-old defender is out of contract this summer and has signed a four-year deal with Real Madrid, where he will earn £315,000-per-week. Reports had suggested Rudiger is bringing his five-year stay...
The Guardian

Chelsea v Liverpool: FA Cup final match preview

It seems remarkable that Liverpool have not lifted the FA Cup since a dramatic victory over West Ham in 2006 and even more extraordinary that this is only their second final since that penalty shootout success. The other was a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea in 2012 – one of five triumphs in the competition for the Blues over the last 16 years. Wembley has become almost like a second home to Chelsea, with this their third successive appearance in the final, and they will be keen to avoid an unwanted hat-trick of defeats, having been beaten by Arsenal and Leicester in the previous two instalments. Add to that their penalty shootout heartbreak against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final in February and Thomas Tuchel’s side certainly have a few Wembley demons to exorcise while Jürgen Klopp’s are bidding to claim a second trophy of a potential quadruple this season. Stephen Hollis.
