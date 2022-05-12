Chelsea in talks with player’s agent to replace Rudiger and Christensen

It seems remarkable that Liverpool have not lifted the FA Cup since a dramatic victory over West Ham in 2006 and even more extraordinary that this is only their second final since that penalty shootout success. The other was a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea in 2012 – one of five triumphs in the competition for the Blues over the last 16 years. Wembley has become almost like a second home to Chelsea, with this their third successive appearance in the final, and they will be keen to avoid an unwanted hat-trick of defeats, having been beaten by Arsenal and Leicester in the previous two instalments. Add to that their penalty shootout heartbreak against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final in February and Thomas Tuchel’s side certainly have a few Wembley demons to exorcise while Jürgen Klopp’s are bidding to claim a second trophy of a potential quadruple this season. Stephen Hollis.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO