Danville, PA

Danville Area School Board to Revisit Budget

By Tory Gates
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDanville Area School Board officials say they will place the proposed budget for the...

Times News

Pleasant Vly. to lay off 52 staffers; list includes dean of students, teachers, support workers

The Pleasant Valley School Board approved the layoffs of 52 employees at its meeting on Thursday night - 18 professional and 34 support staff. Of the 18 professional employees, one is the dean of students, six are teachers at Pleasant Valley Elementary School, two secondary math teachers, two learning support teachers and seven secondary teachers listed as temporary employees.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Mercury

Gov. Wolf calls for pandemic fund allocation to property, rent program during Montgomery County visit

LANSDALE — Gov. Tom Wolf came to Montgomery County Wednesday to bolster the efforts of state lawmakers aiming to lessen the financial burdens of senior citizens. Wolf was joined by elected officials representing Montgomery County during his visit to North Penn Commons, which houses four nonprofits — Advanced Living Communities, the Lansdale Area Family YMCA, Manna on Main Street, and The PEAK Center. Together, the four agencies offer a “one-stop-shop” for education, food, fitness and housing services.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Danville, PA
Times Leader

Downtown WB still has its own Utopia

WILKES-BARRE — With medical cannabis use legalized in the state, as well as the influx of new cannabis and hemp products, like Delta 8 and 9 THC, CBD, and many other herbal remedies, the need for glassware, among other necessities, has never been higher. Fortunately, Utopia, 82 S. Main...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Dropbox Drama: Second mail ballot issue reported in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two incidents at a Luzerne County ballot drop box location in two days. As the saga unfolds just days before the Pennsylvania primary election, voters and even county officials are raising concerns. These mail-in ballot mishaps are raising serious concerns. Election integrity is on the line, and it’s what the Luzerne […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Gov. Wolf Calls for $2,000 Payments, Wage Increase for Pennsylvanians

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Representative Patty Kim at Wesley Union A.M.E. Zion Church in Harrisburg to call on Pennsylvania’s General Assembly to pass legislation for the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)-funded $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send checks of up to $2,000 to millions of Pennsylvanians.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
#Real Estate Tax
therecord-online.com

Annual Tire Collection Event in full swing

MCELHATTAN – Beginning their 20th year of the event, Clinton County Solid Waste Authority is holding their annual Residential Tire Collection Event on Friday until 4pm and again on Saturday from 8am – 12pm at the Authority’s Recycling Center in Wayne Township. The event, taking place since...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Truck crashes into post office in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Crews had their hands busy Saturday morning after a truck crashed into a post office in Clearfield County. The Grampian Penn Bloom Volunteer Fire Company got a report at about 10:35 a.m. of a vehicle into the post office on Main Street in Grampian Borough. When they arrived on scene they […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
Education
WTAJ

Electric costs in PA increasing up to 45 percent this summer

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) is warning consumers that most utilities will be adjusting their prices for electricity generation as high as 45 percent. On June 1, many non-shopping (default service) customers will see “sharp increases” in their electric bills ranging between 6 percent and 45 percent depending on their […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
lebtown.com

PennDOT to begin night paving of Jackson Township bridge Sunday

A bridge replaced last year along Route 422 in Jackson Township will be paved in a two-week night project starting Sunday, May 15, PennDOT announced. Paving will take place starting Sunday, May 15, around 6 p.m. and run for the next two weeks each night from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. Lane restrictions will be in place while paving is ongoing.
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, PA
wkok.com

Short Section of Reagan Street Opens in Sunbury

SUNBURY – Amid the construction on Reagan Street in Sunbury, there is some limited good news for residents. A short section of the road that was under construction is now open. Reagan Street is open from Susquehanna Avenue to Second Street. The street is still closed from Front Street...
SUNBURY, PA
mocoshow.com

Grotto Pizza Founder/Co-Owner, Joe Paglianite, Has Passed Away

Joe Paglianite, one of the founders and co-owners of Grotto Pizza, has passed away, according to a post on the Grotto Pizza Facebook page. “Joe Pags” created Joe’s Pizza, the restaurant that later became Grotto’z Pizza, at Harveys Lake Pennsylvania over 70 years ago. The Grotto Pizza chain itself originated in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware in 1960, and has since expanded across the state of Delaware and into Maryland and Pennsylvania, even opening a Columbia location in 2016. Below you’ll see the full social media post announcing his Joe Paglianite’s passing.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
northcentralpa.com

Loyalsock teen wins spot in Austrian exchange program

Williamsport, Pa. — Loyalsock Township High school junior Gabriel Severn will spend three weeks in Austria this summer as part of an all-expenses paid music exchange program. Severn, an accomplished bassist, was chosen as the U.S. winner of the Joe Zawinul Foundation for Achievement’s “Z” Award. The “Z” Award...

