Danville Area School Board to Revisit Budget

LANSDALE — Gov. Tom Wolf came to Montgomery County Wednesday to bolster the efforts of state lawmakers aiming to lessen the financial burdens of senior citizens. Wolf was joined by elected officials representing Montgomery County during his visit to North Penn Commons, which houses four nonprofits — Advanced Living Communities, the Lansdale Area Family YMCA, Manna on Main Street, and The PEAK Center. Together, the four agencies offer a “one-stop-shop” for education, food, fitness and housing services.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO