COVID-19 Weekly Figures Show Continued Rise

Lt. Governor John Fetterman is recovering from a stroke suffered over the weekend. In a statement from the Lt. Governor’s campaign, Fetterman reported not feeling well on Friday and went to Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital at the insistence of his wife. The 52-year-old Fetterman says the stroke was caused by a blood clot in his heart, which physicians were able to remove. Fetterman says he is feeling better and doctors told him he suffered no permanent damage. The news comes as the Pennsylvania primary takes place on Tuesday; polls show Fetterman as the favorite to take the Democratic nomination for the Senate Seat.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO