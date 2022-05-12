ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 Weekly Figures Show Continued Rise

By Tory Gates
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeekly figures from the Pennsylvania Department of Health show a rise in a daily average of new...

Lt. Governor Recovering From Stroke

Lt. Governor John Fetterman is recovering from a stroke suffered over the weekend. In a statement from the Lt. Governor’s campaign, Fetterman reported not feeling well on Friday and went to Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital at the insistence of his wife. The 52-year-old Fetterman says the stroke was caused by a blood clot in his heart, which physicians were able to remove. Fetterman says he is feeling better and doctors told him he suffered no permanent damage. The news comes as the Pennsylvania primary takes place on Tuesday; polls show Fetterman as the favorite to take the Democratic nomination for the Senate Seat.
FIRE ON CATAWISSA MOUNTAIN BRINGS EMERGENCY RESPONSE

A fire at the southern base of Catawissa Mountain brought out several area companies Friday. The blaze broke out at about 5:30 pm at a home in the first block of VFW Home Lane. Reports say the fire spread from the home, and was further exacerbated by an exploding propane tank, with about five to ten acres of woods involved. There was difficulty reaching the scene due to overhanging tree limbs, and crews used all-terrain vehicles to establish a perimeter. The fire was declared out after about one hour; there were no reports of injuries nor has a cause been established.
Cause Not Known in Catawissa Mountain Fire

A Catawissa Township home was destroyed in a fire Friday. Crews were called to the scene in the first block of VFW Home Lane; flames spread to nearby brush and caused a wildfire. Several companies were involved in setting up a perimeter and keeping the fire from spreading further. Described as a summer vacation home, the building was destroyed. No injuries were reported.
