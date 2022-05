MAY 14, 2022 — Every year, thousands of UTSA students cross the stage at Commencement to receive their hard-earned diploma, signifying their preparation to become the future artists, engineers, scientists, architects, politicians and industry leaders they have always dreamed of becoming. Thanks to the philanthropic support of UTSA alumni, friends and donors, thousands of these graduates have pursued their dreams without the heavy burden of balancing coursework with employment to pay for the cost of their tuition and related expenses.

