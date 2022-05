There is no denying it's been a steamer this week in the Quad Cities. Highs in the 90s with the heat index reaching 100° a couple of times. But if you think back to last week, we only broke 60° on Wednesday, until we saw the quick transition to warmer weather on Saturday. While we know the air temperature got really warm, how warm did the Mississippi River get due to this hot weather?

