ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Senate prepares to pass $40B aid package for Ukraine

By Hannah Brandt
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rr2Io_0fbSOQ5n00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Another massive aid package from the United States could be on its way to Ukraine soon.

A bulked-up $40 billion Ukrainian aid package passed the House on Tuesday night. It will now go to the Senate for a vote.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., detailed the variety of help included in the latest package.

“Military assistance, economic assistance, humanitarian assistance to continue to stand with Ukraine,” Jeffries said.

The bill passed with major bipartisan support. Only 57 representatives voted against it.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., was among the lawmakers opposed.

“Paying for constant U.S. involvement in foreign affairs while our own government fails our own country,” Greene said.

The Senate is expected to vote on the package soon. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., promised quick action.

“This is a large package. But the need is great and time is of the essence,” Schumer said.

Strong bipartisan support is rare on Capitol Hill, and it isn’t guaranteed to last. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., says Republicans are ready to support this aid package – as long as it stays focused on Ukraine.

“It needs to be clean of extraneous matters, directly related to helping the Ukrainians,” McConnell said.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., is eager to get more help to Ukraine.

“I think we ought to do whatever we can to provide lethal support so Ukraine can defend its freedom. We’ve got to make sure Russia loses,” Scott said.

Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., says the need is urgent.

“The Ukrainians need what they need as quickly as we can get them what they need,” Blunt said.

Right now, the cross-party unity seems likely to hold. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., credits that to an understanding on both sides of the stakes of this conflict.

“Battles between democratic principles and authoritarian demands are not just distant from us,” Kaine said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Rick Scott
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Tim Kaine
Person
Roy Blunt
Person
Hakeem Jeffries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Ukraine#Nexstar#House#Republicans#Ukrainians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Putin threatens CIA over seemingly Kremlin-imagined assassination plot

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday accused Western intelligence services, specifically the CIA, of advising Ukraine on how to assassinate a senior Russian propagandist, Vladimir Solovyov. While Putin said his Federal Security Service disrupted the plot against Solovyov, the evidence for the plot's existence is far from convincing. After all,...
POLITICS
WWLP

WWLP

21K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy