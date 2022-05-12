ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vale, SD

Powerball winner looking for buyer of South Dakota ranch

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jacob Newton
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aKh34_0fbSOPD400

VALE, S.D. ( KELO ) — In 2009, then 23-year-old Neal Wanless, of Mission, South Dakota, bought a Powerball ticket in the aptly named town of Winner. It turned out to be worth $232 million.

Opting for a single lump-sum payout of $118 million, Wanless wound up with a bit over $88 million after taxes were withdrawn, and used a portion of the money to buy a ranch in western South Dakota near the town of Vale.

  • Photos by Hall and Hall
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29I5cl_0fbSOPD400
    Photos by Hall and Hall
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RfKcc_0fbSOPD400
    Photos by Hall and Hall
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jwz7l_0fbSOPD400
    Photos by Hall and Hall
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04t5eZ_0fbSOPD400
    Photos by Hall and Hall
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sIVsQ_0fbSOPD400
    Photos by Hall and Hall
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K6iRy_0fbSOPD400
    Photos by Hall and Hall
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L1Nf2_0fbSOPD400
    Photos by Hall and Hall
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uOdPb_0fbSOPD400
    Photos by Hall and Hall
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NkfIB_0fbSOPD400
    Photos by Hall and Hall
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T8zCb_0fbSOPD400
    Photos by Hall and Hall
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eA5UK_0fbSOPD400
    Photos by Hall and Hall
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=106xZ6_0fbSOPD400
    Photos by Hall and Hall
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VVjzG_0fbSOPD400
    Photos by Hall and Hall
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13a7Kg_0fbSOPD400
    Photos by Hall and Hall
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i7v7d_0fbSOPD400
    Photos by Hall and Hall
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ljCnr_0fbSOPD400
    Photos by Hall and Hall
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UXSJv_0fbSOPD400
    Photos by Hall and Hall
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wN4Re_0fbSOPD400
    Photos by Hall and Hall
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VMnWK_0fbSOPD400
    Photos by Hall and Hall
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J1BaT_0fbSOPD400
    Photos by Hall and Hall
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sSZu3_0fbSOPD400
    Photos by Hall and Hall
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WmXKv_0fbSOPD400
    Photos by Hall and Hall

In 2020, Wanless listed the more than 40,000 acre Bismarck Trail Ranch for sale at a tune of $41.15 million with Hall and Hall, a top ranch brokerage firm in the U.S.

The ranch has so far gone unsold.

This week, the ranch, which boasts four homes, multiple sets of working facilities, numerous buildings and multiple pastures with water sources, has seen a price drop, with the asking price falling to $37.5 million.

Robb Nelson, a Real Estate Partner with Hall and Hall spoke on the phone with Nexstar’s KELO to provide a bit more info about the property.

Nelson says there are many historic markers on the land, showing the locations of now long-gone towns and post offices which laid along the Deadwood-Bismarck Trail from which the ranch takes its name.

Asked about the best thing about the ranch, which Nelson says he’s visited many times, he said what is really special is the size and quality of the property. Nelson says that due to the age of most of the “improvements” to the ranch, such as the building and fences, which are just 12 years old, the ranch will require almost no immediate repairs or maintenance for a prospective buyer.

Springfield man guilty of money laundering scheme

On the subject of the size of the ranch, Nelson says that it is extremely rare to find one like it in the Great Plains, with most ranches of this size and quality lying in Colorado or Montana.

Nelson himself has a unique tie to the area in which the land sits. He says his great-grandfather, Andrew Rosander, was the founder of nearby Vale.

As to why Wanless is selling the property, Nelson cites a lack of use, telling KELO that Wanless “married a gal from Canada,” and that they spend much of their time between British Columbia and a property they own in Arizona.

Nelson says he made the recommendation to lower the price of the ranch to $37.5 million in order to hopefully encourage prospective buyers.

Pictures of the ranch and additional details about the property can be found here on Hall and Hall’s website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
WWLP

Buffalo shooter targeted Black neighborhood, officials say

The white 18-year-old who shot and killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket had researched the local demographics and arrived in the area a day in advance to conduct reconnaissance with the “express purpose” of killing as many Black people as possible, officials said Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
WWLP

Buffalo supermarket shooting: What do we know so far?

On Saturday afternoon, a white gunman in military gear attacked shoppers and workers at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 people and wounding three others. Most of the victims were Black. Officials said they are investigating the shooting as a racially motivated hate crime.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mission, SD
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
City
Winner, SD
State
Montana State
City
Vale, SD
State
South Dakota State
WWLP

Fulkerson Winery to host a derby, the first in New York State

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Fulkerson Winery in Dundee, N.Y. will host a Derby at the Vineyard come June, and it’s not your traditional horse competition, Regina Fulkerson of Fulkerson Winery said. “It’s an equestrian event that involves horses and riders throughout the day showing their horses over jumps, so they’ll be a course set up […]
DUNDEE, NY
WWLP

How does murder impact property values?

Often called "murder houses," these homes are also known as "stigmatized properties" by the National Association of Realtors. Stigmatized properties include places that have been impacted by events like murder, suicide, a notorious previous owner, and alleged occurrences like hauntings.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Lottery#The Ranch#Ranches#Hall And Hall#Nexstar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Powerball
WWLP

Gov. Hochul, Buffalo mayor, BPD commissioner provide update on mass shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — State and local officials gathered Friday to share an update Saturday afternoon Jefferson Avenue Tops Markets mass shooting. Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia offered his condolences to the families of the ten people killed and confirmed all the victims have been identified and their families notified. “The evidence that we have […]
BUFFALO, NY
WWLP

WWLP

21K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy