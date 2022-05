As most sports seasons are coming to an end in the upcoming weeks, Dartmouth’s sailing team dominates the events for Week 8. The Big Green sailing team will compete at the Inter-Collegiate Sailing Association Team Race National Championship hosted by Tulane University in New Orleans. For the team race events, sailors will compete in a round robin format with two-person dinghies. In the first round, each of the 16 teams will race against each other to determine places 9-14. The top eight seeds will then compete against each other to determine seeds five through eight. Finally, the bracket will narrow down to the top four seeds to determine the top of the standings.

HANOVER, NH ・ 7 HOURS AGO