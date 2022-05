Let's get it straight: in New York, "baconeggandcheesesaltpepperketchup" is one word, and should officially be in the dictionary. That, and if any New Yorker can't recognize the acronym B.E.C.S.P.K., we have to seriously consider their New Yorker status. That's my order every Sunday. Ever since I was in school, it was a tradition to get egg sandwiches from K&D Deli. We used to go down to the one close to Marist, but since that closed, we are driving a whole 5 extra minutes to go to Hyde Park. That's dedication.

KINGSTON, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO