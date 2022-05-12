ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical Report: Science was built on trial and error; COVID-19 research is no different

By Dr Brian Mc Donough
PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — More than two years after COVID-19 first surfaced, scientists are continuing to learn more and more. We should not expect that to change.

COVID-19 has proven to be an aggressive killer, and in far too many cases has left those infected with long-term health problems. It has also taught us all that modern medicine is far from perfect. It has also reminded us that medicine has been built on trial and error.

The history of medicine is loaded with stories about first encounters with leprosy, the bubonic plague, HIV. It goes on and on. COVID-19 has put health care under a microscope and made it quite clear that even the brightest among us in every aspect of life are far from perfect.

The art of medicine is to remain humble and to use this humility to work harder to improve care. COVID-19 and its treatments will change and those who anticipate and understand how little they truly know  will be the ones who will lead us out of it.

