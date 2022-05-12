ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oskaloosa, IA

L-S’ Smock wins medalist, C-M’s Donahue finishes ninth at SICL tournament

By Troy Hyde
 4 days ago
Lynnville-Sully junior Greenlee Smock was the meet medalist at the South Iowa Cedar League tournament in Oskaloosa on Tuesday. She won with an 80. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

OSKALOOSA — Greenlee Smock remained unbeaten for her career. And the Lynnville-Sully junior won her second consecutive South Iowa Cedar League championship at Oskaloosa Golf on Tuesday.

Neither Lynnville-Sully or Colfax-Mingo had enough girls to register a team score on the par 72 course, but Smock was the meet medalist and Colfax-Mingo’s Charlotte Donahue earned second-team all-conference honors in ninth.

Iowa Valley won the team championship with a 407. Sigourney (412), HLV (473), Montezuma (481) and BGM (521) finalized the five-team field of complete teams.

Smock had identical 40s on her nine-hole splits and won the tournament with an 80. She was three shots better than runner-up medalist Jaden Smith of Iowa Valley.

Colfax-Mingo sophomore Charlotte Donahue lines up at putt earlier this season. Donahue was ninth at the recent conference tournament and she registered a career-best score of 105. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

Smock’s teammates — Brooke Maston and Dakotah Bokhoven — both carded 124s.

Donahue matched a career-best with a 105 as she had nine-hole splits of 52-53. Holland Robinette finished 11th overall with a career-best 114. Caylee Cunningham shot a 142.

