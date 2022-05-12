ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oskaloosa, IA

DeWitt leads L-S boys to fourth at SICL golf tournament

By Troy Hyde
Newton Daily News
Newton Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fnS7P_0fbRzPkK00
Lynnville-Sully sophomore Keegan DeWitt shot a career-best 18-hole round to earn runner-up medalist at the South Iowa Cedar League tournament on Monday in Oskaloosa. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

OSKALOOSA — Having played in just one 18-hole tournament prior to Monday’s South Iowa Cedar League tournament didn’t hinder Keegan DeWitt.

The Hawk sophomore turned in a career-best score at the par 72 Oskaloosa Golf Course and Lynnville-Sully’s boys golf team placed fourth as a team.

DeWitt’s best score last year was a 91 and he shot a 90 in his only other 18-hole round this spring.

He turned in a career-best 84 on Monday and was the runner-up medalist at the conference tournament.

Montezuma won the team championship with a 352 and Eddie Burgess was the meet medalist with an 81.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gjZke_0fbRzPkK00
Lynnville-Sully sophomore Max Mintle carded a season-best score on Monday to earn all-conference honors at the South Iowa Cedar League tournament in Oskaloosa. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

Keota (359) and English Valleys (366) also were ahead of Lynnville-Sully, but the Hawks (382) were eight strokes in front of North Mahaska (390) for fourth.

The rest of the 12-team field included Sigourney (405), HLV (445), BGM (449), Iowa Valley (455), Colfax-Mingo (469), Belle Plaine (478) and Tri-County (552).

DeWitt’s nine-hole splits were 41-43 as he earned first team all-conference honors. Max Mintle shot a season-best 92 with splits of 47-45 to put him on the all-conference second team.

The top six golfers are placed on the first team and next six earn second team recognition.

The final counting scores were Lucas Sieck’s 101 and Carter Brand’s career-best 105. Carson Maston (115) and Deven Liekweg (132) turned in non-counting scores.

Colfax-Mingo was led by Shane Aikin, who placed 22nd and matched a career-best with a 98.

The final three counting scores for the Tigerhawks came from Cale Duffy (111), Shane Hostetter (127) and Kinser McDermott (133). Owen Ament (139) and Cavan Magnuson (141) had non-counting scores.

Newton Daily News

Newton Daily News

Newton, IA
