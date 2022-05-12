Legals for May, 12 2022

No. 28603 Peg L. Allison Clerk of District Court Flathead County Justice Center 920 South Main Street Kalispell, MT 59901 (406) 758-5906 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE ELEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF MONTANA, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF FLATHEAD IN THE MATTER OF: V.L.P., YOUTH IN NEED OF CARE. Cause No. DN-22-021(C) SUMMONS FOR PUBLICATION To: Wallace Pulley, birth father of the above-named child: YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a Petition has been filed in the above-entitled Court by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, Child and Family Services Division, 121 Financial Drive, Suite C, Kalispell, MT 59901, requesting adjudication of the child as a youth in need of case and temporary legal custody. NOW, THEREFORE, YOU ARE HEREBY DIRECTED to appear on Friday, June 3, 2022 at 9:00 AM before the Honorable Heidi J. Ulbricht, District Judge, Department 3, Flathead County Justice Center, 920 South Main Street, Third Floor, Kalispell, Flathead County, MT, then and there to show cause, if any you may have, why the Petition should not be granted. V.L.P. was born on January 30, 2007 in Butte, Montana. The birth mother is Deborah Slama. You have the right to representation by an attorney in these proceedings. If you are unable to afford an attorney, the Court will appoint an attorney to represent you. Your failure to appear at the hearing constitutes a denial of your interest in the above-named child, which denial may result, without further notice of this proceeding or any subsequent proceedings, in the Court entering judgment by default against you for all relief requested in the Petition. A copy of the Petition is filed with the Clerk of District Court for the Eleventh Judicial District Court in and for Flathead County, 920 South Main, Third Floor, Kalispell, MT, 59901, telephone (406) 758-5870. WITNESS my hand and Seal of this Court this 9th day of May, 2022. PEG L. ALLISON Clerk of District Court By: Rachael Parra Deputy Clerk May 12, 19, 26, 2022 MNAXLP

No. 28593 NOTICE THAT A TAX DEED MAY BE ISSUED IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND TO THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY. TO: Gary A. Crowe, P.O. Box 924, Kalispell, MT 59903-0924 Gary A. Crowe, 30 5th St. East, Kalispell, MT 59901 East Red Meadows Drive Road User's Association, c/o Jerry Wernick, 12033 North Fork Road, Polebridge, MT 59928 Flathead County Treasurer, 290A N. Main St., Kalispell, MT 59901 Occupant, Tract 3 in NE4, S8 T35 R21, Polebridge, MT 59928 Any interested party with an unknown address 1. As a result of a property tax delinquency, a property tax lien exists on the following described real property in which you may have an interest: A TRACT OF LAND SITUATED IN THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 8, TOWNSHIP 35 NORTH, RANGE 21 WEST, P.M.M., FLATHEAD COUNTY, MONTANANTANA, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A POINT WHICH IS LOCATED SOUTH 00°06'31" EAST, ON AND ALONG THE EAST LINE OF SAID SECTION 8, A DISTANCE OF 135.01 FEET; THENCE WEST, A DISTANCE OF 2,275.68 FEET FROM THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAID SECTION 8, SAID POINT BEING ON THE SOUTHERLY AND WESTERLY BANK OF THE NORTH FORK OF THE FLATHEAD RIVER; THENCE ALONG SAID RIVER BANK, SOUTH 80°53'02" WEST, A DISTANCE OF 328.98 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 00°18'45" EAST, A DISTANCE OF 181.84 FEET; THENCE NORTH 89°18'05" EAST, A DISTANCE OF 325.01 FEET; THENCE NORTH 00°17'12" WEST, A DISTANCE OF 230.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. AS SHOWN ON DEED EXHIBIT BOOK 487, PAGE 808 AND ALSO SHOWN ON RETRACEMENT CERTIFICATE OF SURVEY NO. 9920 AKA: S8 T35 R21 TR 3E IN NE4 2. The property taxes became delinquent on May 31, 2019. 3. The property tax lien was attached on August 1, 2019. 4. The lien was subsequently assigned to Babylon Holdings LLC, and then to Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Paul and Pacific Railroad LLC. 5. As of the date of this notice, the amount of tax due is: TAXES: 3227.67 PENALTY: 65.52 INTEREST: 748.51 COST: 756.35 TOTAL: 4798.05 6. For the property tax lien to be liquidated, the total amount listed in paragraph 5, plus additional interest and costs, must be paid by August 1, 2022, which is the date that the redemption period expires or expired. 7. If all taxes, penalties, interest, and costs are not paid to the COUNTY TREASURER on or prior to August 1, 2022, which is the date the redemption period expires, a tax deed may be issued to the assignee or county that is the possessor of the tax lien on the day following the date that the redemption period expires. 8. The business address and telephone number of the county treasurer who is responsible for issuing the tax deed is: Flathead Treasurer, 290A N. Main St., Kalispell, MT 59901, (406) 758-5680. FURTHER NOTICE FOR THOSE PERSONS LISTED ABOVE WHOSE ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN: 1. The address of the interested party is unknown. 2. The published notice meets the legal requirements for notice of a pending tax deed issuance. 3. The interested party's rights in the property may be in jeopardy. DATED at Kettering, OH this May 12, 2022. Jeffrey Showell (signature), Managing Member, C,M,St.P&P RR LLC IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND TO THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY. May 12, 19, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28594 NOTICE THAT A TAX DEED MAY BE ISSUED IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND TO THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY. TO: Matthew Marvin, 510 Fir Terrace, Kalispell, MT 59901 Lori Marvin, 510 Fir Terrace, Kalispell, MT 59901 Department of Labor and Industry Unemployment Insurance Division, PO Box 6339, Helena, MT 59604 Citibank, N.A. C/O Messerli & Kramer PA , ATTN: Brian A. Chou, 3033 Campus Drive, Ste. 250, Plymouth, ND 55441 2M Company, Inc., ATTN: Nick Kline, 1215 Cordova St., Billings, MT 59101 Discover Bank, C/O Rodenburg Law Firm, ATTN: Erica deVries, PO Box 2427, Fargo, ND 58108 Occupant, COS 15658 parcel 1, Kalispell, MT 59901 Flathead County Treasurer, 290A N. Main St., Kalispell, MT 59901 Any interested party with an unknown address Pursuant to section 15-18-212, Montana Code Annotated, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: 1. As a result of a property tax delinquency, a property tax lien exists on the following described real property in which you may have an interest: TRACT 1 OF CERTIFICATE OF SURVEY NO. 15658 SITUATED, LYING AND BEING IN GOVERNMENT LOT 11 (SWSE) AND GOVERNMENT LOT 12 (SESE) OF SECTION 4, TOWNSHIP 27 NORTH, RANGE 21 WEST, AKA: 04 27 21 TR 7BA in L12 (SELL W/TR 7C) & 04 27 21 TR 7C in L11 (SELL W/TR 7BA) 2. The property taxes became delinquent on May 31, 2019. 3. The property tax lien was attached on August 1, 2019. 4. The lien was subsequently assigned to Jeffrey Showell 5. As of the date of this notice, the amount of tax due is: TAXES: 2700.33 PENALTY: 53.96 INTEREST: 600.54 COST 657.60 TOTAL: 4012.43 6. For the property tax lien to be liquidated, the total amount listed in paragraph 5, plus additional interest and costs, must be paid by August 1, 2022, which is the date that the redemption period expires or expired. 7. If all taxes, penalties, interest, and costs are not paid to the COUNTY TREASURER on or prior to August 1, 2022, which is the date the redemption period expires, a tax deed may be issued to the assignee or county that is the possessor of the tax lien on the day following the date that the redemption period expires. 8. The business address and telephone number of the county treasurer who is responsible for issuing the tax deed is: Flathead Treasurer, 290A N. Main St., Kalispell, MT 59901, (406) 758-5680. FURTHER NOTICE FOR THOSE PERSONS LISTED ABOVE WHOSE ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN: 1. The address of the interested party is unknown. 2. The published notice meets the legal requirements for notice of a pending tax deed issuance. 3. The interested party's rights in the property may be in jeopardy. DATED at Kettering, OH this May 12, 2022. Jeffrey Showell (signature) IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND TO THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY. May 12, 19, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28595 NOTICE THAT A TAX DEED MAY BE ISSUED IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND TO THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY. TO: KS Ventures LLC, c/o Karen E. Smith, 31448 N. Granite Reef Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85266 KS Ventures LLC, c/o Karen E. Smith, 11445 E. Via Linda, Ste. 2-410; Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Flathead County Treasurer, 290A N. Main St., Kalispell, MT 59901 Occupant, 548 Sweetgrass Ranch Rd., Kalispell,, MT 59901 Any interested party with an unknown address Pursuant to section 15-18-212, Montana Code Annotated, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: 1. As a result of a property tax delinquency, a property tax lien exists on the following described real property in which you may have an interest: LOT 4 OF SWEETGRASS RANCH AKA 33 29 20 SWEETGRASS RANCH LOT 4 2. The property taxes became delinquent on May 31, 2019. 3. The property tax lien was attached on August 1, 2019. 4. The lien was subsequently assigned to LS Samantha Court, LLC (Suzanne McDaniel-Deibert, Mgr.), then to Jeffrey Showell. 5. As of the date of this notice, the amount of tax due is: TAXES: 54.21 PENALTY: 1.06S INTEREST: 12.07 COST: 624.05 TOTAL 691.39 6. For the property tax lien to be liquidated, the total amount listed in paragraph 5, plus additional interest and costs, must be paid by August 1, 2022, which is the date that the redemption period expires or expired. 7. If all taxes, penalties, interest, and costs are not paid to the COUNTY TREASURER on or prior to August 1, 2022, which is the date the redemption period expires, a tax deed may be issued to the assignee or county that is the possessor of the tax lien on the day following the date that the redemption period expires. 8. The business address and telephone number of the county treasurer who is responsible for issuing the tax deed is: Flathead Treasurer, 290A N. Main St., Kalispell, MT 59901, (406) 758-5680. FURTHER NOTICE FOR THOSE PERSONS LISTED ABOVE WHOSE ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN: 1. The address of the interested party is unknown. 2. The published notice meets the legal requirements for notice of a pending tax deed issuance. 3. The interested party's rights in the property may be in jeopardy. DATED at Kettering, OH this May 12, 2022. Jeffrey Showell (signature) IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND TO THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY. May 12, 19, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28596 NOTICE THAT A TAX DEED MAY BE ISSUED IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND TO THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY. TO: KS Ventures LLC, c/o Karen E. Smith, 31448 N. Granite Reef Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85266 KS Ventures LLC, c/o Karen E. Smith, 11445 E. Via Linda, Ste. 2-410; Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Flathead County Treasurer, 290A N. Main St., Kalispell, MT 59901 Occupant, 564 Sweetgrass Ranch Rd., Kalispell,, MT 59901 Any interested party with an unknown address Pursuant to section 15-18-212, Montana Code Annotated, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: 1. As a result of a property tax delinquency, a property tax lien exists on the following described real property in which you may have an interest: LOT 5 OF SWEETGRASS RANCH AKA 33 29 20 SWEETGRASS RANCH LOT 5 2. The property taxes became delinquent on May 31, 2019. 3. The property tax lien was attached on August 1, 2019. 4. The lien was subsequently assigned to LS Samantha Court, LLC (Suzanne McDaniel-Deibert, Mgr.), then to Jeffrey Showell. 5. As of the date of this notice, the amount of tax due is: TAXES: 38.01 PENALTY: .74 INTEREST: 8.41 COST: 624.05 TOTAL: 671.21 6. For the property tax lien to be liquidated, the total amount listed in paragraph 5, plus additional interest and costs, must be paid by August 1, 2022, which is the date that the redemption period expires or expired. 7. If all taxes, penalties, interest, and costs are not paid to the COUNTY TREASURER on or prior to August 1, 2022, which is the date the redemption period expires, a tax deed may be issued to the assignee or county that is the possessor of the tax lien on the day following the date that the redemption period expires. 8. The business address and telephone number of the county treasurer who is responsible for issuing the tax deed is: Flathead Treasurer, 290A N. Main St., Kalispell, MT 59901, (406) 758-5680. FURTHER NOTICE FOR THOSE PERSONS LISTED ABOVE WHOSE ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN: 1. The address of the interested party is unknown. 2. The published notice meets the legal requirements for notice of a pending tax deed issuance. 3. The interested party's rights in the property may be in jeopardy. DATED at Kettering, OH this May 12, 2022. Jeffrey Showell (signature) IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND TO THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY. May 12, 19, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28597 NOTICE THAT A TAX DEED MAY BE ISSUED IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND TO THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY. TO: KS Ventures LLC, c/o Karen E. Smith, 31448 N. Granite Reef Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85266 KS Ventures LLC, c/o Karen E. Smith, 11445 E. Via Linda, Ste. 2-410; Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Flathead County Treasurer, 290A N. Main St., Kalispell, MT 59901 Occupant, 577 Sweetgrass Ranch Rd., Kalispell,, MT 59901 Any interested party with an unknown address Pursuant to section 15-18-212, Montana Code Annotated, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: 1. As a result of a property tax delinquency, a property tax lien exists on the following described real property in which you may have an interest: LOT 31 OF SWEETGRASS RANCH AKA 33 29 20 SWEETGRASS RANCH LOT 31 2. The property taxes became delinquent on May 31, 2019. 3. The property tax lien was attached on August 1, 2019. 4. The lien was subsequently assigned to LS Samantha Court, LLC (Suzanne McDaniel-Deibert, Mgr.), then to Jeffrey Showell. 5. As of the date of this notice, the amount of tax due is: TAXES: 35.20 PENALTY: .68 INTEREST: 7.86 COST: 627.55 TOTAL: 671.29 6. For the property tax lien to be liquidated, the total amount listed in paragraph 5, plus additional interest and costs, must be paid by August 1, 2022, which is the date that the redemption period expires or expired. 7. If all taxes, penalties, interest, and costs are not paid to the COUNTY TREASURER on or prior to August 1, 2022, which is the date the redemption period expires, a tax deed may be issued to the assignee or county that is the possessor of the tax lien on the day following the date that the redemption period expires. 8. The business address and telephone number of the county treasurer who is responsible for issuing the tax deed is: Flathead Treasurer, 290A N. Main St., Kalispell, MT 59901, (406) 758-5680. FURTHER NOTICE FOR THOSE PERSONS LISTED ABOVE WHOSE ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN: 1. The address of the interested party is unknown. 2. The published notice meets the legal requirements for notice of a pending tax deed issuance. 3. The interested party's rights in the property may be in jeopardy. DATED at Kettering, OH this May 12, 2022. Jeffrey Showell (signature)S IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND TO THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY. May 12, 19, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________