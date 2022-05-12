Service Opportunities at Milton Cemetery and Arboretum to take place May 15

Music of the Gilded Age at the Eustis Estate to take place May 20. Thursday, May 20 7:00 p.m. Eustis Estate, 1424 Canton Avenue, Milton, MA 02186. Enjoy beautiful music in a spectacular setting as tenor Austin Burns presents an evening of songs from the Gilded Age outdoors at the Eustis Estate. Elevate the evening by making it a champagne picnic with special ticket options below. Hear music that represents the varied experiences of this fascinating time period in which the estate was built, drawing striking parallels to today’s economic and political climate with music that reflects the struggle of the ninety-nine percent and the forgotten voices of women, African Americans, and refugees. Austin Burns is a tenor, composer, and arranger who is a graduate of the New England Conservatory of Music. He has performed at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston; Boston Public Library; Marble House; and many more. Seating is provided outdoors on the lawn and tables are provided for those with picnic tickets. Elegant picnic box, from local restaurant, The Plate, includes a spring frittata, salad, and chocolate chip cookie. Please call 617-994-6600 for additional information.

MILTON, MA ・ 4 HOURS AGO