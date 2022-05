Residents in China’s eastern port city of Zhoushan were left stunned as the skies above turned red briefly over the the weekend, sparking worries of a possible fire or an unknown phenomenon.However, meteorological experts quickly concluded that it came from lights refracted from local boats in low clouds in the region, according to reports.The lights turning the sky crimson were coming from a fishing boat that was harvesting Pacific saury fishes, said China Aquatic Products Zhoushan Marine Fisheries Co, which owned the boat present in the water, according to a report by Global Times.Officials in the area also confirmed...

CHINA ・ 6 DAYS AGO