PITTSBORO, N.C. (AP) — About 100 people attended a service to honor the memories of five people who were lynched in Chatham County, North Carolina, more than a century ago. The News & Observer reports that the service held Saturday was organized by local NAACP branches with support from the nonprofit Equal Justice Initiative, based in Montgomery, Alabama. The group encourages researchers around the country to gather and share information about lynchings that happened in their communities.

CHATHAM COUNTY, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO