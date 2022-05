The leader of an infamous Haitian gang responsible for mass kidnappings across the country — including the kidnappings of 17 American and Canadian missionaries — has been charged by American authorities. The Washington Post reports that the leader of the 400 Mawozo gang, Germine Joly, is being accused of criminal conspiracy to smuggle firearms and munitions to his gang. Mr Joly and three others — including one US citizen and two Haitians living in Florida — were charged with conspiracy to violate export control laws and to defraud the US, money laundering and smuggling, according to a court filing from...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 10 DAYS AGO