Lawyers are trying to recoup hundreds of millions of pounds for energy customers who lost out because of the dealings of several cable sellers.They have filed a class action lawsuit hoping to prove that households overpaid for their energy.In 2014, the European Commission found that several companies which sold high voltage and underwater electricity cables between 1999 and 2009 had been running a nearly worldwide cartel.It meant that energy companies in Britain overpaid for their cables, costs that were ultimately passed on to customers.Lawyers from Scott + Scott have been instructed by Clare Spottiswoode, who was head of regulator Ofgas...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO