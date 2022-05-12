ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Finland Must Apply for NATO Membership Without Delay, Finnish President and PM Say

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland should submit an application to join the NATO military alliance, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin said...

www.usnews.com

