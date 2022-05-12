Airbnb Plans To Curb Summer House Parties In Greater Houston Area

Airbnb announces plans to crack down on house parties in the Greater Houston area this summer.

The company says they'll apply “ strict anti-party measures ” for the Memorial Day and Fourth of July holidays. Airbnb users without positive reviews will not be allowed to book a house for only one night, and there will be limitations on two-night reservations.

“It’s nice to see that they’re targeting a couple of weekends and trying to curb some of this activity…but there are parties that are happening in these short-term rentals every weekend,” Kevin Cole , the Mayor of Pearland, said.

He adds that their city council has passed a new short-term rentals ordinance , which will take effect next month. Cole says city officials in other parts of the Greater Houston area have asked to see Pearland’s ordinance as they consider similar measures.

“We have no problem with someone making money off of their home, we just want to make sure that they’re responsible in the way that they do it, and keeping our neighborhood safe, our city safe, and taking their neighbors into consideration,” he explained.

Locals have reported violent incidents at parties, often rented via online platforms like Airbnb. In April, a fight at a teenager's birthday party at a rented house in Brazoria County led to gunfire.