Got Milk? Not for Babies!

By Nikki Courtney
 4 days ago

Texas is among the states most affected by a lack of baby formula.

There is a critical shortage of baby formula that has frantic parents driving hours in search of product while national drug store chains limit the quantity that can be purchased.

Some moms are trying to be creative and sharing baby formula recipes on Facebook. That can be a recipe for disaster. “It could be dangerous trying to create formula at home, especially for neo-natal babies, premature babies, babies with milk protein allergies. There are just so many things that have to be taken into consideration,” says Dr. Fahmi Farah , a cardiologist at Bentley Heart.

FDA standards are part of what has led to the shortage. Abbott Nutrition had a recall of three product lines in February due to a concern of possible bacterial contamination at a Michigan plant, and there were other recalls that didn’t make headlines. Imports from Europe have been sidelined for not meeting FDA standards, though they are sold widely around the world without reports of harm. In the meantime, the Abbott recall has created a hoarding/buying panic not unlike early-pandemic paper towel and disinfectant wipe pandemonium. Afraid they won’t get what they need when they need it, some parents are stocking the pantry, to the detriment of other babies. Dr. Farah says the panic buying is exacerbating the problem.

40% of the top selling brands are currently out of stock across the country, leading major retailers including CVS and Walgreens, to limit purchase amounts. “Target I believe is doing three, same with CVS and Walgreens. Some are limiting it to four so they can maintain inventory and provide it to every baby, Dr. Farah adds.

Utah Senator Mitt Romney is among the politicians pushing the FDA to get more product on store shelves quickly.

photo: Getty Images

