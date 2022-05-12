Card Card Debt Dropped Slightly, Temporarily

The New York Fed reported this week that US consumers continue the march to pay down credit card debt, the total amount of credit card debt dropping slightly, less than 2%, in the first quarter of 2022. But Bankrate.com Senior Industry Analyst Ted Rossman says with rising interest rates that debt is going to catch up with many households. “Total household debt increased to a new record high, largely driven by higher mortgage and car loan balances. I was also expecting to see an all-time high in credit card debt,” Rossman tells KTRH News.

That’s not happening, yet. Record level highs are on the horizon.

“Spending is still robust,” says Rossman. “American Express says their customers spent a record amount in March, up 35% year over year, so consumer spending is there. But people are also paying off these balances.”

It’s what a lot of people did during the pandemic when shopping was restricted and the government kept sending checks in the mail. We kept paying down credit card debt, collectively eliminating $83 billion, though the spending spree took off by early 2021 again.

APR is currently hovering at around 16%, but Rossman suggests that it could be 18% by the end of the year, which beats the 17.87% rate from April 2019.

photo: Getty Images