ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Should Poughkeepsie's arterials become two-lane roads? How Route 44/55 may change

By Saba Ali, Poughkeepsie Journal
Poughkeepsie Journal
Poughkeepsie Journal
 4 days ago

The three lanes of Route 44/55 in the City of Poughkeepsie go past houses, yards and a handful of businesses.

Traffic generally flows evenly, with an estimated 20,000 vehicles per day traveling the arterials that separate the north and south sides of the city. However, the volume or traffic and speed at which cars are often moving can be difficult for a pedestrian or cyclist to navigate, creating something of a barrier in a city in which many residents do not have their own vehicle.

That could change, though, under a conceptual overhaul proposed by the Dutchess County Transportation Council. Each direction of the arterials, which sandwich Main Street, would be converted to two vehicle lanes. The remaining space would be used for a bicycle lane, parking, bus stops, loading zones or green space.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38bU9v_0fbRforj00

The proposal is part of the council’s final Poughkeepsie 9.44.55 report, which suggests long-range redesign concepts for both Route 44/55 and the Route 9 interchange with Route 44/55 near the Mid-Hudson Bridge.

Proposal: Here's what Route 9, 44/55 interchange could become in proposed Poughkeepsie redesign

Emergency housing: Dutchess Legislature delays vote on homeless shelter in Poughkeepsie; See next steps

Housing affordability: How to fix Dutchess in 2,155 steps; What 'catch up' plan entails

Previously, the council released its recommendation to replace the "bow tie" traffic pattern with roundabouts. The council noted both sets of changes carry possible negative impacts with the positive changes, including asserting the Route 44/55 conversion is likely to add congestion.

Together, the two projects were estimated by the council to cost upwards of $50 million, though construction costs have largely increased since coming to the totals.

The study was intended to improve safety conditions, traffic flow, provide pedestrian and bike access, anticipate future traffic patterns and provide a plan to move forward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QdPPb_0fbRforj00

The state Department of Transportation, the project's sponsor, has not yet provided funding sources or a schedule for construction, Dutchess County stated. The report suggests using state and federal grant opportunities said cost was a factor in deciding between options.

"None of the solutions are ‘easy’ so they will take time and resources, and they may happen concurrently or separately as opportunities arise," said Mark Debald, program administrator for the Dutchess County Transportation Council. "But the conversation will continue, and the study provides us with the needed analysis and ideas to leverage future funding."

A two-lane arterial

The county had been considering two possible scenarios for the arterial, which includes sections in the Town of Poughkeepsie, before settling on what it calls the "3 to 2" plan.

The other choice, called the "two-way" option, would have two lanes of traffic going in opposite directions with a middle turn lane. Market Street, which connects the two arterials, would be turned into a two-way street, and the Washington Street and Columbus Drive intersection on the west end would need to be reconfigured.

While both concepts may improve safety "for all road users" they may also increase the traffic flow since the expressway may "operate at or near capacity for drivers during the typical morning and late afternoon commute times."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y98j2_0fbRforj00

The council recommended the "3 to 2" concept be tested with temporary lane configurations "before investing in long term infrastructure improvements," as it recognizes the concept "is projected to operate at or over capacity during peak periods" and there is "the potential for traffic diversions to alternate routes."

The state would be responsible for initiating a pilot program, which the report suggests should be done in three to five years.

While the bike lane is a "potential" addition to the arterial, the county is already working on a bike route through the City of Poughkeepsie. The Urban Trail will cut through the city, mainly north-south, repurposing railroads formerly used by the CSX rail transportation services company.

"As the arterials don’t directly connect to the Urban Trail, improving access between the two would need to happen on local streets, which would certainly be examined if the arterials were redesigned," Debald said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iHgGZ_0fbRforj00

About 70% of the respondents to an online survey for the study preferred the "3 to 2" option, which as of last year was estimated to cost roughly $23.3 million. The survey also asked respondents to rank what the extra space should be used as. Parking, bus and green space were ranked the highest in the downtown area, residential and Arlington areas.

The arterial redesign took into account the following issues, according to an online public outreach presentation: crash rates about twice the statewide average; drivers going over the speed limit; and a demographic analysis, which showed 40% to 65% of households along the arterial do not have access to a car, and the arterials separate residential areas from commercial areas.

Changes to the interchange

The report suggests a design concept that would utilize two roundabouts for the interchange between routes 9 and 44/55 – one south of the Mid-Hudson Bridge and one north; remove the right merges without changing Route 9's general alignment. It was estimated to cost roughly $25 million in 2020.

While the concept would ease some of the congestion and confusion felt by drivers when merging off or on to Route 9, the council acknowledge there are drawbacks to the plan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KEvMt_0fbRforj00

Debald late last year noted it "achieves most of the project objectives, appears to be the simplest and most feasible to construct, and can be built at a lower cost than the other concepts."

But, it would still involve left-side ramps, requiring drivers to merge to left to get into a roundabout and right to access Route 9. The left-side ramps have been credited for traffic slowdowns, unpredictable merges and crashes. and certain key roads, like Main and Laurel streets, do not have direct access to the arterials and the bridge under the proposal.

"Now that Poughkeepsie 9.44.55 is done and has given us an informed picture of what’s possible, the (county transportation council) is coordinating with (state DOT), the county, city and town on progressing the study’s recommendations for both the interchange and arterials," Debald said.

Saba Ali: Sali1@poughkeepsiejournal.com: 845-451-4518: @MsSabaAli.

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: Should Poughkeepsie's arterials become two-lane roads? How Route 44/55 may change

Comments / 5

Related
Hudson Valley Post

The Most Expensive Home in Poughkeepsie has Two Kitchens and a Movie Theater

The millionaire house tour continues across the Hudson Valley. We've checked out the record-breaking Hyde Park, NY compound complete with a helipad, and the mansion in Newburgh, NY that even comes with batting cages. Now it's time to peek into the most expensive home currently for sale in Poughkeepsie, NY, where the movie theater and two kitchens are just the beginning.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
rcbizjournal.com

Clarkstown Moves To Re-Think Nanuet TOD Plan

Plan Would Allow Developers To Concentrate Density Into Smaller Footprint; It Would Incorporate Grace Baptist Church Site. It took nearly ten years of public meetings, steering committees, workshops, scoping documents, and environmental impact statements to craft a Transit Oriented Development (“TOD”) around the Nanuet Train Station in the Town of Clarkstown. The idea was to encourage development of millennial and senior housing in smaller units close to the Nanuet downtown corridor and the commuter rail to Bergen County and New York City.
NANUET, NY
101.5 WPDH

One Year Later: Popular Ulster County Business Still for Sale

There have been a lot of new businesses blossoming in the Hudson Valley. However, long-time business owners who have put in the work for numerous years may be ready for something new. This is what one Ulster County business has recently done. With being in business for over 30+ years, this owner has made the decision to retire.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Why Are Headstones Scattered Along A New York Highway

Straight off the pages, you have to see it to believe it. I recently made a trip to East Fishkill / Stormville area to visit the Wright Burial Ground and like everyone else, I was left with more questions than answers. I was first made aware of this little family...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dutchess County, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
Cars
Poughkeepsie, NY
Government
Poughkeepsie, NY
Traffic
Dutchess County, NY
Traffic
Dutchess County, NY
Government
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
Dutchess County, NY
Cars
WTNH.com

This Week in CT: Food truck park opening in Hartford

(WTNH) – Food truck parks are a relatively new thing. From the suburbs of Hartford to New Haven Harbor, they are becoming more and more popular. Connecticut is about to become home to another one that has another purpose than just feeding people. The vacant lot in Hartford’s west...
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Railroads#Infrastructure#Traffic Accident#Poughkeepsie 9 44 55#Dutchess Legislature
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Firearms Arrest Washington Avenue and Milne Street

#Bridgeport CT–On May 12, 2022 at approximately 9:00 pm members of The Bridgeport Police Department Narcotics and Vice Division were conducting motor vehicle enforcement in the Hollow section of Bridgeport. While traveling on Washington Avenue, Officers observed a gray Honda vehicle traveling eastbound on Washington Avenue with a tinted...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
94.3 Lite FM

Why is the AARP Dissing the West Side of the Hudson River?

In the latest installment of AARP's American Road Trips series, our beautiful corner of New York State is heavily featured in an article titled "A Road Trip Through New York's Hudson Valley". The unfortunate problem is that they either severely misunderstand the definition of what the Hudson Valley is, or they simply have no idea what they're talking about.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Puppies & Pancakes In Newburgh, NY This Weekend

A fundraiser to support the Town of Newburgh Animal Shelter and Walden Humane Society is set for this Saturday, May 14. Puppies & Pancakes is a fundraising and adoption event with proceeds going to the Walden Humane Society. Town of Newburgh Emergency Medical Services (TONEMS) will be serving up pancakes for $10 cash and will also be accepting unopened dog/cat food and clean blankets for the Walden Humane Society.
NEWBURGH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
101.5 WPDH

Bowdoin Park is Summertime Ready With Resurfaced Playground, Nearing Splash Pad Opening

After being closed for some much-needed attention, the Bowdoin Park playground area has reopened and has a new look. Parks crew spent a great deal of time (even in the rain and mud) to replace the old, damaged surfacing that was a safety concern. Essentially, the resurfacing can be considered as part one of an ongoing project when it comes to play areas in the park, with a new playground that will replace the wooden playground that was recently removed.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Driver Dead In Wrong-Way Route 80 Crash

A wrong-way driver struck by a tractor-trailer on Route 80 in Morris County died of his injuries, authorities said.The unidentified man was heading west in the eastbound lanes in a Toyota Rav4 when he drove head-on into an International tractor and semi-trailer around 4 a.m., Saturday, May 14, New …
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Lawyers schedule free law clinic in Newburgh this weekend

NEWBURGH – Attorneys with expertise in a variety of disciplines are offering a free “Law Day” clinic on Sunday in Newburgh. Five private practice attorneys with offices in and around the Newburgh area will gather at 368 Broadway on May 15th from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. to explain various aspects of the legal system to the public. The event is free to attend.
NEWBURGH, NY
Poughkeepsie Journal

Poughkeepsie Journal

963
Followers
557
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

News, advertising and marketing for New York's mid-Hudson Valley including all of Dutchess County from the Poughkeepsie Journal

 http://poughkeepsiejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy