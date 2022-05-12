ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

How hot is the real estate market near Poughkeepsie? Home prices rise over $382K

By Sean Lahman USA TODAY NETWORK
Poughkeepsie Journal
Poughkeepsie Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HIIcM_0fbRfm6H00

The median sales price for a single-family home in Dutchess County during February was $382,500. That's an increase of 25.4% compared with February 2021, according to a USA TODAY Network localized analysis generated with data from Realtor.com .

February prices are up from $366,000 the previous month.

The number of houses sold rose by 162.1% from a year earlier. A total of 76 houses were sold countywide during the month of February. During the same period a year earlier, 29 single-family homes were sold.

Ulster County's median sales price for a single-family home was $330,000, up 17.9% from a year earlier. Prices have been rising for 21 consecutive months on a year-over-year basis. Some 154 houses were sold in February, down 31.9% from a year earlier.

Database: New York Real Estate Market Report

Home sales: Poughkeepsie-area home prices rise 5.3% in March, with houses for sale in high demand

Real estate sales can take weeks or months to be recorded and collected. This is the latest data made available through Realtor.com to the USA TODAY Network .

Dutchess County condominiums and townhomes sold in February had a median sales price of $360,000. That figure represents a 67.8% increase year over year. Some 18 were sold, up 500% from a year earlier.

How hot is Dutchess County's real estate market in New York?

Information on your local housing markets is available through the USA TODAY Network, with more data from Realtor.com.

In Dutchess County the top 10% of the properties sold had prices of at least $585,000, up 17% from a year before.

In February, two properties sold for at least $1 million, consisting of two single-family homes.

In Ulster County the top 10% of the properties sold had prices of at least $599,000, up 8.9% from a year before.

The median home sale price — the midway point of all the houses or units sold over a period of time — is used in this report instead of the average home sale price because experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market. In finding the average price, all prices of homes sold are added and then divided by the number of homes sold. This measure can be skewed by one low or high price.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com . Localized versions are generated for communities where the data quality and transaction volume meets Realtor.com and USA TODAY Network standards. The story was written by Sean Lahman .

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: How hot is the real estate market near Poughkeepsie? Home prices rise over $382K

Comments / 0

Related
101.5 WPDH

One Year Later: Popular Ulster County Business Still for Sale

There have been a lot of new businesses blossoming in the Hudson Valley. However, long-time business owners who have put in the work for numerous years may be ready for something new. This is what one Ulster County business has recently done. With being in business for over 30+ years, this owner has made the decision to retire.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

The Most Expensive Home in Poughkeepsie has Two Kitchens and a Movie Theater

The millionaire house tour continues across the Hudson Valley. We've checked out the record-breaking Hyde Park, NY compound complete with a helipad, and the mansion in Newburgh, NY that even comes with batting cages. Now it's time to peek into the most expensive home currently for sale in Poughkeepsie, NY, where the movie theater and two kitchens are just the beginning.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

7 Hudson Valley Towns Make List of Worst Places to Live in NY

Many people are looking to buy real estate in New York. Here are some cities and towns that financial experts would warn you to stay away from. I've been house hunting in the Hudson Valley for a couple of years now and things aren't looking too good. I had finally saved up just enough money for a significant down payment on my first home and then a global pandemic hits. The pandemic shut down New York City which drove a lot of residents north to the Hudson Valley region. This has made housing almost impossible to find. Houses that were around $265,000 two years ago are now selling for around $350,000. The mortgage interest rate has also increased.
HUDSON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dutchess County, NY
Dutchess County, NY
Real Estate
Ulster County, NY
Real Estate
City
Rose, NY
County
Ulster County, NY
Ulster County, NY
Business
Poughkeepsie, NY
Business
Dutchess County, NY
Business
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
Real Estate
94.3 Lite FM

Why Are Headstones Scattered Along A New York Highway

Straight off the pages, you have to see it to believe it. I recently made a trip to East Fishkill / Stormville area to visit the Wright Burial Ground and like everyone else, I was left with more questions than answers. I was first made aware of this little family...
travelawaits.com

My 8 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Hudson Valley, New York

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Beginning in Westchester County, about 35 miles north of New York City, the Hudson Valley is a convenient escape from the hustle and bustle of the nation’s largest city. Stretching nearly 150 miles to the capital city of Albany, the fertile valley is filled with family farms, orchards, and vineyards committed to regenerative agricultural practices and the production of sustainable food.
Hudson Valley Post

This Hidden Bathroom is Legoland New York’s Best Kept Secret

A secret bathroom that's always clean and never has a line is hidden in plain sight at LEGOLAND New York. Now in its second season, LEGOLAND New York has become a major tourist attraction. The massive theme park has already been selling out to capacity crowds with visitors from all over the northeast traveling to Goshen, New York for some "bricktastic" fun.
GOSHEN, NY
rcbizjournal.com

Clarkstown Moves To Re-Think Nanuet TOD Plan

Plan Would Allow Developers To Concentrate Density Into Smaller Footprint; It Would Incorporate Grace Baptist Church Site. It took nearly ten years of public meetings, steering committees, workshops, scoping documents, and environmental impact statements to craft a Transit Oriented Development (“TOD”) around the Nanuet Train Station in the Town of Clarkstown. The idea was to encourage development of millennial and senior housing in smaller units close to the Nanuet downtown corridor and the commuter rail to Bergen County and New York City.
NANUET, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Home Sales#Housing Market#Single Family Homes#Realtor Com#The Usa Today Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Housing
whiteplainscnr.com

Cohen Brothers Announces Plan to Replace Abandoned Arrowwood hotel with Luxury Hotel, Spa, Apartments to Go to Rye Brook Board.

WPCNR REALTY REALITY. Special to WPCNR From Cohen Brothers Realty Corporation. May 12, 2022:. Cohen Brothers Realty Corporation, a Manhattan-based national developer with major property interests in Westchester County and developer of 333 Westchester Avenue in White Plains, today announced a proposal for a dramatic redevelopment of the defunct Doral Arrowwood Hotel and Conference Center as a wellness-focused luxury boutique hotel and spa destination featuring multiple restaurants, celebrity-chef dining, extensive indoor and outdoor recreation facilities, and luxury housing.
hudsonvalleypost.com

Find Your Center at Llamaste Yoga in Hyde Park, New York

Deep breath in. Deep breath out. Reach high up. And come back down. . . Llamaste. Yes, you read that right. Llamaste. Grab your flexible friends and head out to Hyde Park's Clover Brooke Farm as they host Llamaste Yoga. While you find your center, you will be joined by the famous and lovable friends of Clover Brooke Farm, llamas, alpacas, and goats!
HYDE PARK, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Why is the AARP Dissing the West Side of the Hudson River?

In the latest installment of AARP's American Road Trips series, our beautiful corner of New York State is heavily featured in an article titled "A Road Trip Through New York's Hudson Valley". The unfortunate problem is that they either severely misunderstand the definition of what the Hudson Valley is, or they simply have no idea what they're talking about.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Hudson Valley Pizza Shop Serves Up Dill-icious Pickle Pie

Would you eat a pickle pizza? Some loyal Hudson Valley customers say they can't get enough of it. There seems to be no food that can't be turned into a pizza topping. Here in the Hudson Valley, we've seen macaroni and cheese pizza, peanut butter and jelly pizza, and even pumpkin spice pizza. While these foods have successfully been put on top of a pizza, the question remains whether they actually belong there or not.
HUDSON, NY
Poughkeepsie Journal

Poughkeepsie Journal

963
Followers
557
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

News, advertising and marketing for New York's mid-Hudson Valley including all of Dutchess County from the Poughkeepsie Journal

 http://poughkeepsiejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy