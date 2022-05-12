How hot is the real estate market near Poughkeepsie? Home prices rise over $382K

The median sales price for a single-family home in Dutchess County during February was $382,500. That's an increase of 25.4% compared with February 2021, according to a USA TODAY Network localized analysis generated with data from Realtor.com .

February prices are up from $366,000 the previous month.

The number of houses sold rose by 162.1% from a year earlier. A total of 76 houses were sold countywide during the month of February. During the same period a year earlier, 29 single-family homes were sold.

Ulster County's median sales price for a single-family home was $330,000, up 17.9% from a year earlier. Prices have been rising for 21 consecutive months on a year-over-year basis. Some 154 houses were sold in February, down 31.9% from a year earlier.

Real estate sales can take weeks or months to be recorded and collected. This is the latest data made available through Realtor.com to the USA TODAY Network .

Dutchess County condominiums and townhomes sold in February had a median sales price of $360,000. That figure represents a 67.8% increase year over year. Some 18 were sold, up 500% from a year earlier.

How hot is Dutchess County's real estate market in New York?

In Dutchess County the top 10% of the properties sold had prices of at least $585,000, up 17% from a year before.

In February, two properties sold for at least $1 million, consisting of two single-family homes.

In Ulster County the top 10% of the properties sold had prices of at least $599,000, up 8.9% from a year before.

The median home sale price — the midway point of all the houses or units sold over a period of time — is used in this report instead of the average home sale price because experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market. In finding the average price, all prices of homes sold are added and then divided by the number of homes sold. This measure can be skewed by one low or high price.

