ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame Freshman Class Should Make An Immediate Impact

By Bryan Driskell
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WQVRs_0fbRdow900

Notre Dame's incoming freshman class is very talented and should make an immediate impact

While much of the focus on the Notre Dame recruiting efforts centers around the program's No. 1 ranked 2023 class, the group that just signed is poised to make a big impact for the program on the field in 2022.

Notre Dame's 2022 class is being overlooked a bit because of the 2023 group, but it's a very talented group of players that ranked No. 6 by Rivals and 247Sports. It was Notre Dame's best class since 2013, and the group has already made its presence felt.

There is little doubt that Notre Dame's incoming freshman class will get a chance to shine immediately, and that is what we discussed in our most recent podcast.

Our show begins with a breakdown of talented incoming receiver Tobias Merriweather . We break down his game, his fit into the Notre Dame offense and why him performing well as a freshman is so impactful. Merriweather is also stepping into a good situation from a numbers standpoint, and there is an opportunity for him to make his presence felt immediately.

Next we shift to the tight ends and break down Holden Staes and Eli Raridon . During this part of the discussion we talk about more than just their talent, but more importantly how well they complement each other and how they can be used in the Irish offense.

Running back Jadarian Price has already made his presence felt by standing out in spring practices and in the Blue-Gold Game. We discuss Price's impact next before moving over to defense.

Cornerbacks Jaden Mickey and Benjamin Morrison combine to form Notre Dame's best one-two cornerback tandem in a recruiting class since the Irish signed KeiVarae Russell and Tee Shephard in the 2012 class. This duo could be very, very hard to keep off the field.

We had some very interesting things to say about linebacker Niuafe Tuihalamaka , including some bold predictions about his spot in the lineup. There isn't a "need" for Tuihalamaka to thrive as a freshman, but he's forcing his way onto the field.

We also talked about the potential special teams impact for fellow linebackers Jaylen Sneed and Nolan Ziegler , and whether or not defensive lineman Tyson Ford can find a role this fall.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown
Follow me on Gab: @IrishBreakdown
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Notre Dame, IN
Education
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Education
City
Notre Dame, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keivarae Russell
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball recruiting: Hoosiers offer 2023 wing Jamie Kaiser

Indiana is continuing to look hard for long wings who can make shots from the perimeter in the class of 2023. The latest member of that incoming senior class to receive an offer from IU is Virginia based prospect Jamie Kaiser. Kaiser announced an offer from IU on Saturday. Kaiser...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holden
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
Alt 101.7

Former Alabama Defensive Back Finds New Home in Big 10

Former Alabama walk-on defensive back Brylan Lanier has announced on his social media accounts that he will be transferring to Indiana University to continue his football career. Lanier, a graduate of Paul W. Bryant High School and son of Tuscaloosa City Councilmen Cassius Lanier, served as a walk-on cornerback for...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
14news.com

Evansville welcomes Indiana sports icons for Hall of Fame induction weekend

Frontier League Baseball Highlights: Jackals vs. Otters. USI softball keeps season alive, triumphs in two NCAA elimination games. USI softball keeps season alive, triumphs in two NCAA elimination games. 14 Sports interview with Indiana Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2020 inductee Mike Blake. Updated: 10 hours ago. 14 Sports...
EVANSVILLE, IN
crimsonquarry.com

Indiana football lands Alabama transfer DB Brylan Lanier

Indiana football has landed a commitment from former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Brylan Lanier, according to Lanier’s Twitter. Lanier, a sophomore, did not see game action for the Crimson Tide during the 2021 season, according to Alabama’s official website. He was a 3-Star recruit in the Tide’s 2021 recruiting class and attended Paul W. Bryant High School in Cottondale, Alabama, just a few minutes away from Bryant-Denny Stadium is Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
vucommodores.com

Saturday’s Contest Suspended in Sixth Inning

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Saturday night’s baseball game between Vanderbilt and No. 4 Arkansas at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville was suspended due to heavy rain and lightning in the area. The contest will be resumed on Sunday at 11 a.m., while the originally scheduled series finale will begin approximately...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IrishBreakdown

IrishBreakdown

South Bend, IN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
131K+
Views
ABOUT

IrishBreakdown is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Notre Dame athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/notredame

Comments / 0

Community Policy