Notre Dame Freshman Class Should Make An Immediate Impact

Notre Dame's incoming freshman class is very talented and should make an immediate impact

While much of the focus on the Notre Dame recruiting efforts centers around the program's No. 1 ranked 2023 class, the group that just signed is poised to make a big impact for the program on the field in 2022.

Notre Dame's 2022 class is being overlooked a bit because of the 2023 group, but it's a very talented group of players that ranked No. 6 by Rivals and 247Sports. It was Notre Dame's best class since 2013, and the group has already made its presence felt.

There is little doubt that Notre Dame's incoming freshman class will get a chance to shine immediately, and that is what we discussed in our most recent podcast.

Our show begins with a breakdown of talented incoming receiver Tobias Merriweather . We break down his game, his fit into the Notre Dame offense and why him performing well as a freshman is so impactful. Merriweather is also stepping into a good situation from a numbers standpoint, and there is an opportunity for him to make his presence felt immediately.

Next we shift to the tight ends and break down Holden Staes and Eli Raridon . During this part of the discussion we talk about more than just their talent, but more importantly how well they complement each other and how they can be used in the Irish offense.

Running back Jadarian Price has already made his presence felt by standing out in spring practices and in the Blue-Gold Game. We discuss Price's impact next before moving over to defense.

Cornerbacks Jaden Mickey and Benjamin Morrison combine to form Notre Dame's best one-two cornerback tandem in a recruiting class since the Irish signed KeiVarae Russell and Tee Shephard in the 2012 class. This duo could be very, very hard to keep off the field.

We had some very interesting things to say about linebacker Niuafe Tuihalamaka , including some bold predictions about his spot in the lineup. There isn't a "need" for Tuihalamaka to thrive as a freshman, but he's forcing his way onto the field.

We also talked about the potential special teams impact for fellow linebackers Jaylen Sneed and Nolan Ziegler , and whether or not defensive lineman Tyson Ford can find a role this fall.

