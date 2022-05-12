ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Most Vermont state employees met COVID vaccine-or-test requirements. Two were fired.

By Elizabeth Murray, Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
 4 days ago

Most Vermont state employees complied with an approximately six-month requirement that they either attest to being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or wear a mask and get tested on a regular basis.

The mandate, which took effect in September 2021, was lifted April 4, according to the state's Department of Human Resources.

The requirement went into effect as COVID-19 cases began to rise because of the highly contagious delta variant. It stayed in place while cases spiked even more because of another variant, omicron.

State employees who failed to comply with the attestation, testing or masking requirements faced disciplinary measures, up to and including termination.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JAO7q_0fbRdmAh00

By the numbers

Human Resources Commissioner Beth Fastiggi provided the following data to the Burlington Free Press, which provides a snapshot of how the program was received by state employees:

  • 8,575 Vermont employees attested to being fully vaccinated, while 622 did not attest and needed to mask and test. Overall, that is a 93% attestation rate.
  • Six employees faced discipline for failing to follow masking and testing requirements: three were suspended without pay, one was verbally reprimanded, and two more were terminated.
  • At least one employee left their state job because of these requirements.

More: 15% of Vermont state workers have yet to disclose COVID vaccine status as mandate begin s

Could the vaccine or testing mandate come back?

Fastiggi said she can't predict whether this requirement will be invoked once more if cases begin to rise again. However, she said the experience was valuable because the state will know what resources are needed to run any similar programs in the future.

"There were administrative challenges setting up, operating and ensuring compliance with the testing program, but the Department of Human Resources employees and other employees across the state really stepped up to make the program a success," Fastiggi wrote in an email.

She added, "Employees took comfort that so many of their co-workers were also vaccinated, and the weekly testing provided assurance that there was lower likelihood of COVID-19 infections occurring in the worksite."

Contact Elizabeth Murray at 802-310-8585 or emurray@freepressmedia.com.

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Most Vermont state employees met COVID vaccine-or-test requirements. Two were fired.

