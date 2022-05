Lowest-paying jobs in (Metro)California, Maryland

The U.S. may be one of the wealthiest countries globally, but there’s a growing trend of financial inequality, with middle-class households feeling the most impact. In fact, the number of adults who live in middle-class households dropped from 61% in 1971 to 50% in 2021, according to an April 2022 analysis from Pew Research Center. On the other hand, the upper-income level rose from 14% to 21%. The declining middle class in the U.S. can be attributed to various factors, including a decrease in unions and manufacturing jobs and an increased need for college-educated, tech-savvy employees.

The COVID-19 pandemic also played a major role in exposing the harsh financial gap as those who fell under the middle- and upper-income brackets were able to keep their jobs and/or work remotely. At the start of the pandemic in the U.S., workers who fell under the lower-income tier found themselves unemployed or had to be out of work, even if temporarily, as their employment was closed.

Those who worked in the leisure and hospitality industries were hit the hardest financially. In December 2020, employment in the hospitality industry was down by 23% compared to pre-pandemic levels in February 2020, an unemployment rate that surpassed other industries. Service employees such as housekeepers, food preparation workers, kitchen cooks, automobile glass installers, and animal caretakers were some of the lowest-paying jobs in the nation .

Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-paying jobs in California-Lexington Park, MD, using the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.

#50. Eligibility interviewers, government programs

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $42,460

– #180 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $48,570

– Employment: 151,340

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,570)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($67,900)

— New Haven, CT ($63,790)

#49. Shipping, receiving, and inventory clerks

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $41,400

– #35 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $38,210

– Employment: 795,360

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($51,470)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($48,440)

— Anchorage, AK ($47,150)

#48. Dental assistants

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $41,140

– #162 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $42,510

– Employment: 347,170

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($55,150)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($55,020)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($54,590)

#47. Medical secretaries and administrative assistants

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $41,110

– #66 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $39,740

– Employment: 656,640

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($56,010)

— Napa, CA ($52,630)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($52,300)

#46. Bus drivers, school

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $40,700

– #110 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220



National

– Annual mean salary: $38,750

– Employment: 361,420

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Elkhart-Goshen, IN ($55,400)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($55,150)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($53,770)

#45. Counter and rental clerks

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $40,460

– #39 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $36,170

– Employment: 371,620

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($48,760)

— Fairbanks, AK ($47,080)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,760)

#44. First-line supervisors of food preparation and serving workers

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $39,410

– #108 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 330



National

– Annual mean salary: $39,150

– Employment: 1,040,600

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($52,950)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($52,140)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($50,430)

#43. Merchandise displayers and window trimmers

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $39,150

– #23 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $35,520

– Employment: 159,790

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($45,950)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($45,550)

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($44,840)

#41 (tie). Office clerks, general

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $38,970

– #120 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 360



National

– Annual mean salary: $38,990

– Employment: 2,578,180

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($49,980)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($49,740)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($48,850)

#41 (tie). Tutors

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $38,970

– #105 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $41,780

– Employment: 147,100

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Pittsfield, MA ($82,910)

— Santa Fe, NM ($68,440)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($60,110)

#40. Hairdressers, hairstylists, and cosmetologists

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $38,770

– #45 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $35,990

– Employment: 285,980

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kalamazoo-Portage, MI ($53,630)

— Lansing-East Lansing, MI ($53,470)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($52,630)

#39. Medical assistants

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $38,620

– #99 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140



National

– Annual mean salary: $38,190

– Employment: 727,760

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($58,670)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($54,930)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($53,870)

#38. Social and human service assistants

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $38,280

– #157 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $40,460

– Employment: 398,380

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($56,140)

— Danbury, CT ($54,870)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($54,590)

#37. Landscaping and groundskeeping workers

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $36,770

– #83 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200



National

– Annual mean salary: $35,240

– Employment: 892,450

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($47,650)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($47,240)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($44,830)

#36. Construction laborers

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $36,300

– #260 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230



National

– Annual mean salary: $44,130

– Employment: 968,760

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($65,910)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($64,590)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($63,820)

#35. Tellers

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $35,840

– #95 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $34,930

– Employment: 364,210

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,040)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($43,490)

— Napa, CA ($42,000)

#34. Light truck drivers

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $35,830

– #346 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190



National

– Annual mean salary: $42,630

– Employment: 1,010,040

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($51,860)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($51,560)

— Waterbury, CT ($50,100)

#32 (tie). Veterinary technologists and technicians

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $35,740

– #177 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $38,250

– Employment: 118,670

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($57,990)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($52,220)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($51,340)

#32 (tie). Parts salespersons

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $35,740

– #193 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $36,920

– Employment: 265,130

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($48,330)

— Danville, IL ($48,080)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($47,620)

#31. Pharmacy technicians

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $35,520

– #191 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $37,970

– Employment: 436,630

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($59,340)

— Napa, CA ($58,620)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($58,390)

#30. Nursing assistants

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $35,170

– #68 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 340



National

– Annual mean salary: $33,250

– Employment: 1,314,830

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($47,690)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($47,500)

— Salinas, CA ($44,210)

#29. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $34,710

– #72 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,760

– Employment: 1,187,270

– Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($46,390)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,820)

#28. Customer service representatives

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $34,600

– #271 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 460



National

– Annual mean salary: $39,070

– Employment: 2,787,070

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($52,630)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($50,510)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($47,490)

#27. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $34,460

– #65 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 510



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,860

– Employment: 2,036,680

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,030)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($41,240)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($41,150)

#26. Cooks, institution and cafeteria

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $34,390

– #99 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,520

– Employment: 392,860

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($48,130)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($47,400)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($47,000)

#25. Laborers and freight, stock, and material movers, hand

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $34,080

– #179 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $34,950

– Employment: 2,729,010

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,210)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,230)

— Fairbanks, AK ($42,590)

#24. Helpers–installation, maintenance, and repair workers

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $33,500

– #136 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $35,090

– Employment: 88,480

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Pittsfield, MA ($58,590)

— Reno, NV ($50,700)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($50,600)

#23. Residential advisors

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $33,080

– #148 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $34,950

– Employment: 92,500

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($50,560)

— Napa, CA ($48,390)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($46,210)

#22. Shuttle drivers and chauffeurs

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $32,870

– #77 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $32,570

– Employment: 175,660

– Entry level education requirements: not available

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,740)

— Napa, CA ($42,730)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($42,000)

#21. Receptionists and information clerks

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $32,520

– #118 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 350



National

– Annual mean salary: $32,910

– Employment: 983,150

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,680)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($41,290)

#19 (tie). Cooks, restaurant

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $31,650

– #113 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 330



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,630

– Employment: 1,193,860

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($43,900)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,380)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($41,690)

#19 (tie). Bartenders

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $31,650

– #102 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,340

– Employment: 485,330

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($50,180)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,820)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($47,440)

#18. Recreation workers

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $31,270

– #150 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $32,020

– Employment: 264,020

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($50,710)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($45,730)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($44,200)

#17. Retail salespersons

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $30,660

– #175 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,060



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,920

– Employment: 3,693,490

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($41,150)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,150)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($38,790)

#16. Stockers and order fillers

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $30,620

– #211 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 580



National

– Annual mean salary: $33,020

– Employment: 2,451,430

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($42,240)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,960)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($40,620)

#15. Automotive and watercraft service attendants

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $30,550

– #109 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,960

– Employment: 111,480

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($50,340)

— Fairbanks, AK ($41,840)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,120)

#14. Waiters and waitresses

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $30,180

– #114 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 540



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,010

– Employment: 1,804,030

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Glens Falls, NY ($47,570)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,080)

— Ithaca, NY ($44,970)

#13. Cooks, short order

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $29,590

– #77 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $28,110

– Employment: 124,800

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,670)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,060)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,940)

#12. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $29,290

– #95 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,830

– Employment: 157,400

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,740)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,290)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($35,690)

#11. Maids and housekeeping cleaners

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $29,240

– #115 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,580

– Employment: 723,430

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($45,430)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($44,940)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,580)

#10. Driver/sales workers

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $28,630

– #265 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,970

– Employment: 477,020

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bismarck, ND ($48,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($46,390)

— Fargo, ND-MN ($46,360)

#9. Food preparation workers

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $28,350

– #134 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270



National

– Annual mean salary: $28,810

– Employment: 783,350

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,950)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,230)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($38,340)

#8. Childcare workers

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $27,930

– #109 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,680

– Employment: 438,520

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,390)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,120)

— Napa, CA ($36,850)

#7. Animal caretakers

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $27,810

– #156 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,520

– Employment: 225,680

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($40,460)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,720)

— Salinas, CA ($37,420)

#6. Fast food and counter workers

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $27,550

– #100 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 950



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,060

– Employment: 3,095,120

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,360)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($34,240)

#5. Dishwashers

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $27,340

– #108 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,350

– Employment: 377,040

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,200)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,440)

#4. Cooks, fast food

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $27,160

– #90 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $25,490

– Employment: 768,130

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($36,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,640)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,040)

#3. Cashiers

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $27,140

– #109 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,240



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,780

– Employment: 3,335,170

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,860)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,910)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,400)

#2. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $26,530

– #116 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,690

– Employment: 336,970

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($38,490)

— Ithaca, NY ($38,170)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,910)

#1. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $26,450

– #98 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,000

– Employment: 324,690

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,060)

— Madera, CA ($36,490)